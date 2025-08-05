MoonSwatch gets new Snoopy version with the Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold
The Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold will be available for purchase only on Aug 9.
Swatch and Omega’s MoonSwatch collection has been wildly popular since its debut, with so many variants released that it’s hard to keep score.
But the rarest of all MoonSwatches (and perhaps most coveted) are possibly the Snoopy versions. So far, only two have been released – the all-white Mission to the Moonphase Full Moon and the all-black Mission to the Moonphase New Moon.
And now, Swatch has unveiled a new Snoopy release, available exclusively on Aug 9. The new Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold features an adorable illustration of Snoopy and his best pal Woodstock sitting on the Moon, marvelling at the Earthphase complication. An Omega and Swatch invention, the Earthphase feature shows the phases of Earth as if you were standing on the moon.
The date of the release is meant to coincide with the full Sturgeon Moon. It gets its name from the month when the sturgeon fish, a large freshwater fish, is most readily caught.
The watch also features a moonphase indicator at the 2 o’clock subdial featuring two radiant full moons, one designed in the distinctive Snoopy style and the other draped in a net-like pattern as a subtle nod to the sturgeon inspiration. Both are coated with Omega’s proprietary Moonshine Gold.
In all, it’s a good-looking watch, rendered in dark navy blue to evoke the endless depths of space and paired with a navy rubber strap. To mimic the twinkling expanse of space, this MoonSwatch is dusted with glittering sparkly blue aventurine across several details – from the minute track, hands, inside the earth and moonphase complications, plus the outer ring of the subdial at 6 o’clock.
The watch also boasts several iconic features of Omega’s legendary Speedmaster Moonwatch, including an asymmetrical case and distinctive, recessed Speedmaster subdial.
There’s also a secret message embedded within – shine a UV light on the Snoopy illustration and a quote saying “I beat everybody…” pops up, which comes from a Peanuts comic strip in which Snoopy brags about being the first beagle to land on the lunar surface of the moon.
Priced at S$535, the new Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold will be available only on Aug 9 at select Swatch stores. Only one watch can be purchased per person, per store.