MoonSwatch gets new Snoopy version with the Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Swatch and Omega’s MoonSwatch collection has been wildly popular since its debut, with so many variants released that it’s hard to keep score.

But the rarest of all MoonSwatches (and perhaps most coveted) are possibly the Snoopy versions. So far, only two have been released – the all-white Mission to the Moonphase Full Moon and the all-black Mission to the Moonphase New Moon.

And now, Swatch has unveiled a new Snoopy release, available exclusively on Aug 9. The new Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold features an adorable illustration of Snoopy and his best pal Woodstock sitting on the Moon, marvelling at the Earthphase complication. An Omega and Swatch invention, the Earthphase feature shows the phases of Earth as if you were standing on the moon.