Now in Singapore: A vintage-looking car with a powerful, modern engine

What else do you get when you already have a Porsche, a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce in your driveway?

A mighty fine Morgan, it seems.

There’s nothing quite like it and a Morgan is guaranteed to turn heads faster than a Ferrari with its unique character and vintage styling sending shivers of sheer novelty to anyone lucky enough to spot one on Singapore roads.

In an era of mass production where the inevitability of electrification heralds the threat of homogeny, a hand-built Morgan stands as a symbol of individuality.

“With electric vehicles (EVs), there’s no sound, no soul. And there’s a group of people who aren’t as yet convinced by EVs and they’re looking for the last great combustion engines before EVs take over everything,” said Douglas Ng, director of NB Auto, which brought the British motoring icon to Singapore as its official distributor earlier this year.