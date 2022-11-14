Fancy a S$4,700 or S$132,000 bottle of perfume? These are some of the most expensive fragrances in the world

It looks like a royal sceptre but the elaborate, metal-alloy cylinder coated with hand-polished ruby enamel and inlaid with 341 Swarovski crystals actually houses a woody men’s fragrance of ambrette, musk and cedar aptly named Glory for Men. The price? A cool S$11,600. The female counterpart is a gorgeous bouquet of sandalwood, ylang-ylang and mimosa encased in a jewelled metallic orb with 2,026 Swarovski crystals costing S$12,300.

These are but a few of the high-priced fragrances sold in the ultra-luxury French perfume house Amaffi, which has launched its first store in Asia in the luxury mecca of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The opulent store clad in black and gold tones, with a starry ceiling and shimmering chandeliers, is the third one after boutiques along Billionaires’ Row in New York and Knightsbridge, London. There’s no limit on the production time or quality of ingredients used—for example, half a tonne of flowers is used to get 300ml of the highest quality narcissus or jasmine oil with the process taking up to four years to yield sufficient quantities for a single fragrance. Only alcohol is used in the production process and the perfumes display the natural colour of the essential oils and not colouring pigments.