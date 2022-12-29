The most important watches of 2022 you might have missed

Omega has taken two distinct chapters in its history to create something never before seen in watchmaking. In 1892, it developed its first minute repeater wristwatch and in 1932, Omega became the official timekeeper of the Olympics. The year 2022 will now be known as the year it created its most complicated timepiece — the Chrono Chime. The Calibre 1932 took six years and the aid of Swatch Group sibling Blancpain to develop, boasting 17 patents, 575 parts and a 5Hz frequency. All that time and effort went into making a mono-pusher chronograph with a repeater. The twist is that this repeater doesn’t chime the hours and minutes, but the elapsed time of the chronograph using three tones that will sound out the minutes, tenth of the seconds, and single-digit seconds.