Nathan Yong’s new collection for British furniture brand Heal’s draws on Singapore memories

Singaporeans ambling along London’s Tottenham Court Road may spot a familiar name at Heal’s flagship store. Designer Nathan Yong has collaborated with the 216-year-old British furniture business on its AW26 collection, Modern Heirlooms, with his six-piece capsule collection featured in the window display.

“Heal’s came across the work and felt that the design philosophy aligned closely with their own vision, particularly with the theme for their AW26 collection Modern Heirlooms,” shared Yong in an online interview from London, where the collection was launched during the London Design Festival in mid-September.

The pieces were originally designed for Nathan Home, the furniture and lifestyle brand Yong launched in June 2025 and showcases in a colonial-era bungalow in Seletar.

Yong is one of Singapore’s veteran designers. His work is characterised by quiet confidence, simple yet familiar forms and an honest expression of materials. The 56-year-old President’s Design Award winner has designed furniture for international brands including Ligne Roset and Living Divani, and founded furniture businesses Air Division in 1999 and Grafunkt in 2009.