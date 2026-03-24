Going dark: The black watch trend shaping luxury watchmaking in 2026

Black watches are nothing new, but they have never been this varied. Once associated largely with tactical tool watches and rugged G-Shocks, they have evolved in recent years into something far more nuanced: a design language that now cuts across categories, styles and complications. Judging by the latest releases, the trend is not fading anytime soon.

The slew of dark-toned novelties suggests that watchmakers no longer treat black as an aesthetic shortcut. Instead, they use it to highlight material innovation, texture and contrast. For instance, IWC brings its proprietary Ceratanium – a titanium alloy fired at extreme temperatures to achieve ceramic-like hardness – to the Portugieser Chronograph for the first time, giving one of its most recognisable designs a sleek, all-black treatment. French brand Bell & Ross takes a different approach, pairing a glossy black lacquered dial with warm CuSn8 bronze on the BR-03 Diver – a combination that will only grow more distinctive as the case develops patina over time. Meanwhile, Dior uses darkness as a backdrop for diamonds and couture codes, setting 60 baguette-cut stones into the bezel of the limited-edition Chiffre Rouge Chronograph.

Independent brands are pushing the idea even further. Belgian manufacture Ressence has collaborated with Japanese lacquer artist Terumasa Ikeda to transform its minimalist Type 9 Reference into a rotating tableau of mother-of-pearl and black urushi lacquer, while Armin Strom uses twin black grenage dials to spotlight the hypnotic twin balance wheels of its Dual Time GMT Resonance. Ulysse Nardin’s Freak X Gumball 3000 Edition 2 employs Carbonium and orange epoxy resin for a bolder take, while Bremont injects whimsy and humour into the Altitude MB Meteor Felix the Cat, placing the US Navy’s favourite good-luck charm on a blacked-out pilot’s watch.

What connects these watches goes beyond colour alone. Whether the aim is stealth, drama, contrast or quiet sophistication, each one shows that going dark in 2026 can mean something entirely different depending on the brand behind it. From elegant moonphase watches to lacquered art pieces without hands, the range is as broad as the trend itself. Here are eight of the best new black watches to know now.