Dazzling new jewellery collections from Boucheron, Cartier, Dior, Tiffany & Co and more
These new launches from six top jewellers turn tradition on its head through wild motifs, transformable pieces, and nature-inspired design.
In the hands of the most storied maisons, reinvention is an art form. The start of the year sees Cartier, Tiffany & Co, Boucheron, Dior, Chaumet, and Fred unveil collections that stir, seduce, and boldly rewrite the codes of classic jewellery. These creations are brimming with personality, while balancing heritage with audacity in ways only true masters can.
Cartier has released a range of all-new Trinity iterations with untamed flair, introducing wild animal motifs and architectural cushion silhouettes that bring bite to the 100-year-old icon. Tiffany & Co’s Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams smoulders with dark Tahitian pearls and spiked gold forms that are not for the faint of heart. Boucheron’s Serpent Boheme Vintage slinks in with brushed gold and brilliant-cut diamonds, its ’70s soul reimagined for the fashion savvy.
Meanwhile, Dior transforms colourful lacquer and white gold into miniature gardens of joy on Diorette rings and earrings that bloom with delicate irreverence. Buzzing with movement and symbolism is Chaumet’s emblematic Bee collection that takes flight in new gold and diamond incarnations. Finally, Fred’s Force 10 Rise sails into bold, feminine territory with its iconic cable and buckle now gleaming with diamond pave and architectural poise.
BOUCHERON
Boucheron’s Serpent Boheme Vintage collection is a glittering revival of one of the maison’s most beloved icons, where history, craftsmanship, and bold modernity intertwine. Born in 1968 from a single drop-shaped sketch, the Serpent Boheme motif has become synonymous with timeless elegance and intricate goldsmithing. Now, the Parisian jeweller’s creative director Claire Choisne reinterprets a standout 1974 sautoir necklace into a radiant 2025 collection that feels nostalgic yet refreshingly new.
Gone are the cabochon onyx and coral of the original; in their place, brilliant-cut diamonds shimmer in sleek, pear-shaped motifs. The signature links have been reworked with cleaner lines, giving the collection a sharper, more contemporary silhouette. Versatility is key – two of the new necklaces can be transformed into a shorter necklace, brooch, or even two bracelets that combine into a choker. Hero pieces include a statement floral-motif cuff in brushed gold, dramatic two-finger ring, and stand-out earrings that bring the serpent’s sensuality to life.
CARTIER
To mark the 100th anniversary of one of its most recognisable creations, the French jeweller reimagines the Trinity ring with a seductive new edge, where symbolism, craftsmanship and bold design collide in true Cartier fashion. This year’s latest iterations take the legendary three-band motif into wild territory with the introduction of five new creations flaunting animal-inspired designs.
The panther, tiger, and snake – emblems of the maison’s storied bestiary – make their mark through exquisitely detailed textures. Rippled white gold evokes reptilian scales, while panther spots and tiger stripes – brought to life by hand-applied black lacquer – are seen across rose and yellow gold. For all the diamond pave versions, Cartier artisans employ the delicate “thousand lines” technique, etching the edges of the gold bands with a series of fine, hand-chiselled cuts that shimmer with every movement. The result? Trinity, but with teeth – delivered in daring styles like two-finger rings and single statement earrings.
Balancing this untamed energy is the elegant geometry of the new cushion-shaped Trinity designs. Retaining the interlocking motion while adding bold visual impact, the softened square silhouette lends architectural weight without sacrificing the signature fluidity of its round predecessor. The cushion motif flows into a new family of semi-paved rings and diamond-set pendants, as well as hand-assembled necklaces – including an XL stunner – and bracelets composed of interlinking cushion-shaped forms in varying sizes. These fresh takes prove that Cartier’s genius lies not only in evolution, but in its contrasts, which are fierce yet refined, and classic yet defiantly modern.
CHAUMET
The Bee de Chaumet collection returns in 2025 with a dazzling new lineup that channels the brand’s naturalist spirit through a refined, contemporary lens. Building on Chaumet’s emblematic bee and honeycomb motifs, the latest novelties infuse the collection with radiant energy, bold volume, and unexpected versatility. An enduring symbol of unity and imperial heritage, the bee takes flight in a range of designs, from a whimsical pendant to delicate ear stud, all brought to life in glowing yellow gold and brilliant-cut diamonds.
Fluidity and movement are central to this range. Punctuated by gold and diamond honeycomb cells, tasselled earrings and a long necklace composed of fine gold chains sway gracefully with every step. The bee itself is reimagined in various forms – pave-set for dramatic impact or polished for minimalist charm – appearing across rings, bangles, earrings, and layered pendants. A standout piece is the two-insect open bangle. Inspired by the toi et moi motif, it combines polished restraint with dazzling intricacy.
Pushing scale and suppleness even further, the collection also introduces a full white gold parure featuring hypnotic mirror-polished and pave-set honeycomb links that drape like second skin. The final flourish is a pair of rose and white gold earrings – technical marvels of hand-assembled brilliance – that offer drama and sparkle with every turn of the head.
DIOR
Dior Joaillerie’s latest Diorette creations are a playful ode to nature, inspired by the enchanting garden of Monsieur Dior’s Milly-la-Foret estate. Artistic director Victoire de Castellane continues to weave floral magic with exceptional craftsmanship, welcoming four new additions to the line. Featuring a necklace, ring, and two single earrings, each piece is crafted in white gold and brought to life with colourful lacquer, a hallmark of Dior Joaillerie. Brilliant-cut diamonds add a touch of radiance, while delicate tsavorite in the necklace evokes the lush green of a blooming landscape.
The intricate detailing, from dainty blooms to whimsical insects, transforms each jewel into a miniature garden abuzz with activity. Light-hearted yet luxurious, these vibrant pieces capture the poetic soul of the maison, marrying the exuberance of nature with the virtuoso excellence of Dior’s ateliers.
FRED
With Force 10 Rise, Fred breathes new feminine vitality into its iconic collection as it combines elegance with a bold architectural edge. Inspired by one of the maison’s high jewellery sets, this latest evolution reimagines two of Fred’s most emblematic codes – the nautical cable and buckle – into a dazzling new design language. The duo is brought to life in pink or white gold, with the buckle resplendent in diamond pavé and framed by a radiant line of diamonds, creating a striking contrast between fluid curves and assertive lines.
This refined geometry takes on fresh dimensions in a bold ring that commands attention with its sculptural aesthetic, while a versatile necklace offers effortless styling, whether worn solo or layered. Hoop and half-moon earrings lend a contemporary flair, and a single ear cuff adds playful stackability for personalised expression.
More than a nod to its legacy, Force 10 Rise is a modern manifesto of self-expression. A celebration of modern femininity, each piece carries with it Fred’s signature sunlit optimism, encouraging women to wear their strength however they choose.
TIFFANY & CO
The American house’s latest evolution of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection features the ocean’s darker, more enigmatic treasures. The third chapter of this collaboration now flaunts Tahitian pearls, elevating the collection’s already subversive aesthetic with moody grey hues and iridescent green and purple overtones.
Far from the demure freshwater pearls of the previous release, these gems are cultivated over 18 months in the lagoons of French Polynesia, their unusually large 11mm to 12mm size matched only by their magnetic lustre. Because of their long culturing time and unique hue, Tahitian pearls are among the most highly valued of all cultured pearl varieties. No two are alike and working with them is challenging due to the wide range of colours and overtones. Tiffany artisans meticulously hand select each pearl for visual uniformity, while still embracing the natural variations that make them so special.