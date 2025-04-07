Dazzling new jewellery collections from Boucheron, Cartier, Dior, Tiffany & Co and more

In the hands of the most storied maisons, reinvention is an art form. The start of the year sees Cartier, Tiffany & Co, Boucheron, Dior, Chaumet, and Fred unveil collections that stir, seduce, and boldly rewrite the codes of classic jewellery. These creations are brimming with personality, while balancing heritage with audacity in ways only true masters can.

Cartier has released a range of all-new Trinity iterations with untamed flair, introducing wild animal motifs and architectural cushion silhouettes that bring bite to the 100-year-old icon. Tiffany & Co’s Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams smoulders with dark Tahitian pearls and spiked gold forms that are not for the faint of heart. Boucheron’s Serpent Boheme Vintage slinks in with brushed gold and brilliant-cut diamonds, its ’70s soul reimagined for the fashion savvy.

Meanwhile, Dior transforms colourful lacquer and white gold into miniature gardens of joy on Diorette rings and earrings that bloom with delicate irreverence. Buzzing with movement and symbolism is Chaumet’s emblematic Bee collection that takes flight in new gold and diamond incarnations. Finally, Fred’s Force 10 Rise sails into bold, feminine territory with its iconic cable and buckle now gleaming with diamond pave and architectural poise.