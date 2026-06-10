Mercedes-Benz marks 140 years of the automobile as new S-Class arrives in Singapore

At dusk, Gardens by the Bay has a way of making almost anything look cinematic. The Supertrees glow, the waterfront catches the last of the light, and the city’s polished surfaces seem to lean into spectacle. It is the sort of setting where a luxury brand stages more than an event – it stages a mood. So when three new Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans rolled into Singapore as part of the company’s global “140 Years. 140 Places.” convoy, the point was to place the car inside a larger story about taste, modernity and the way aspiration is performed in public.

The campaign marks 140 years since Carl Benz filed the patent for what is widely recognised as the world’s first automobile in 1886. On Jan 29 this year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new S-Class and sent three of the flagship sedans on a route covering more than 50,000km across six continents and 140 symbolic destinations. By the time the convoy reached Singapore, it had travelled more than 35,000km through 20 countries. The stop marked the end of its Asian leg before the journey continues to Australia and circles back to Stuttgart in October.

There is symbolism, too, in choosing the S-Class for the mission. For decades, it has been Mercedes-Benz’s ultimate shorthand for cultivated power: a car associated with diplomats, boardroom arrivals and the quiet theatre of being chauffeured well. In Singapore, where owning a car requires serious financial commitment and premium purchases often carry a heavy burden of meaning, the S-Class speaks to a particular idea of success: polished, discreet and increasingly wrapped in digital intelligence.