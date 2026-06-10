Mercedes-Benz marks 140 years of the automobile as new S-Class arrives in Singapore
The anniversary convoy brought three new S-Class sedans to Gardens by the Bay, where the marque also announced Mercedes-Benz Studio Singapore.
At dusk, Gardens by the Bay has a way of making almost anything look cinematic. The Supertrees glow, the waterfront catches the last of the light, and the city’s polished surfaces seem to lean into spectacle. It is the sort of setting where a luxury brand stages more than an event – it stages a mood. So when three new Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans rolled into Singapore as part of the company’s global “140 Years. 140 Places.” convoy, the point was to place the car inside a larger story about taste, modernity and the way aspiration is performed in public.
The campaign marks 140 years since Carl Benz filed the patent for what is widely recognised as the world’s first automobile in 1886. On Jan 29 this year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new S-Class and sent three of the flagship sedans on a route covering more than 50,000km across six continents and 140 symbolic destinations. By the time the convoy reached Singapore, it had travelled more than 35,000km through 20 countries. The stop marked the end of its Asian leg before the journey continues to Australia and circles back to Stuttgart in October.
There is symbolism, too, in choosing the S-Class for the mission. For decades, it has been Mercedes-Benz’s ultimate shorthand for cultivated power: a car associated with diplomats, boardroom arrivals and the quiet theatre of being chauffeured well. In Singapore, where owning a car requires serious financial commitment and premium purchases often carry a heavy burden of meaning, the S-Class speaks to a particular idea of success: polished, discreet and increasingly wrapped in digital intelligence.
But the more revealing part of the Singapore stop may be what sits around the car. Mercedes-Benz is anchoring its anniversary year with the phrase “Welcome Home”, a line meant to evoke familiarity, comfort and ritual rather than museum-like reverence for the past. Here, that idea extends beyond leather seats and polished trim. The convoy’s arrival also served as the announcement of Mercedes-Benz Studio Singapore, a new public-facing space at Gardens by the Bay intended for launches, collaborations and community events rather than the transactional rhythms of a conventional showroom.
“Singapore has been part of the Mercedes-Benz story for more than three decades, and we’re proud to bring the ‘140 Places’ convoy here,” said Marcel Perez, president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Singapore. He described the city as “the perfect stage” for the brand’s spirit of progress, framing the event as both celebration and invitation: a chance for customers and the wider public to experience what the company believes the future of luxury should feel like.
That choice of words matters. Luxury today is rarely sold as possession alone. The handbag, watch, hotel or car still matters, but so does the world built around it: the events, the community, the suggestion that buying in also means entering a way of life. Across fashion, hospitality and automotive, brands have been moving away from spaces that feel purely retail towards ones that feel social, cultural and softly immersive. Mercedes-Benz’s Studio concept sits squarely within that shift. The installation will run for a year.
Singapore is a telling place to test that formula. Mercedes-Benz says Singapore will be one of 14 locations worldwide to host the Studio concept, and the only one in Southeast Asia. This is not just about sales. It is about visibility, influence and the way Singapore has become a regional stage on which global brands rehearse their most polished selves. In a market where ownership costs are high and expectations of service are higher still, luxury has to stretch beyond hardware. It has to feel personal, reliable and worth returning to.
Mercedes-Benz Studio Singapore will open in the third quarter of 2026 and host product launches, community gatherings and cultural programming. It promises design, conversation and perhaps wellness or art – elements that make a visitor feel part of a scene before becoming part of a customer base. In a sense, it aims to sell belonging as much as mobility.
At Gardens by the Bay, the cars are displayed not only as machines but as objects inside a lifestyle tableau: city lights, waterfront calm, cultivated greenery, and a crowd invited to browse rather than buy on the spot. Visitors are being asked to imagine not just what the new S-Class drives like, but what it means for a luxury car brand to become part of the city’s cultural calendar.
For Mercedes-Benz, long-term success in Singapore is measured by customer relationships and loyalty, with a key ambition to lead the electric mobility transition. On brand loyalty, Perez said a customer had already ordered a custom Tiffany Blue-style exterior for his new S-Class through Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur, the marque’s bespoke customisation programme.
For Mercedes-Benz, the Singapore stop is therefore doing several things at once. It celebrates the origin story of the automobile. It previews a new generation of the S-Class before its local launch. And it introduces a Studio that could become the company’s most visible lifestyle outpost in Southeast Asia, based on the belief that Singapore’s influence extends across the region.
Perez argues that heritage, if handled well, need not feel dusty. It can be staged, travelled and made to speak fluently to the present.
There is an irony in using one of the world’s most recognisable luxury sedans to talk about openness, intimacy and homecoming. But perhaps that is precisely why it works. In an era when premium brands can feel either aloof or over-engineered, Perez believes people still respond to atmosphere: the sense of being welcomed into a world that appears polished but not forbidding.
The S-Class is expected to arrive in Singapore by the last quarter of the year, with a redesigned front grille and uprated engines. It will be a study in how an old brand refreshes itself for a city that understands the power of image, setting and experience better than most.