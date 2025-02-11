Carolina Herrera debuts 66 new looks from fall collection at top of New York skyscraper

Atop a skyscraper, Wes Gordon unveiled his latest Carolina Herrera collection to an eager crowd at New York Fashion Week.

Models strutted down the runway adorned with 3,000 burgundy wine-coloured ranunculus flowers while Gordon’s “personal assortment of songs” played in the background, including Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams. The backdrop was a gorgeous, 360-degree view of blue sky and New York City delivered by floor-to-ceiling windows on the 48th floor.

Gordon, 38, took over as creative director of the company from namesake Herrera when she retired in 2018. For his fall 2025 collection, Gordon pushed the envelope with 66 bold looks. He included just about everything from tweed ultrafeminine mini dresses to more masculine, tailored trousers, and blazers.