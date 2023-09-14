New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 collections in review

That New York City is ground zero for the advocacy of diversity and inclusivity is undeniable, clearly seen at the just-concluded Spring 2024 New York fashion week. You need but quickly click through the collections (Christian Siriano and Coach. for example) to see a proud parade of the body-positive in full fashion regalia. The attention paid to euphemisms and the plus-sized demographic is utterly relevant in a country struggling with an obesity pandemic: More than 100 million adult Americans are classified obese as of June this year – hardly a percentage easily disguised.

Diversity is also very much to the fore in Manhattan – the beating heart of American fashion is facing a migrant crisis of epic scale. With more than 100,000 asylum seekers arriving in the city since 2022, New York’s fashionistas are daily confronted with the reality of thousands of migrants on its streets, with 10,000 monthly new arrivals on El Paso buses from the porous Mexican border. But inclusivity is written into the American constitution, and as America continues to find beds for the huddled masses, and a serving of Cheetos or two each, the woke values that embody America today are alive and well for the poor, the tired, the homeless and the tempest-tossed who yearn to breathe free. Reflecting these values, American fashion must bring its golden lamp, to shine a spotlight on these humanitarian virtues, and make diverse casting of models – and sheer shift dresses – great again.