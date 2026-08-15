From Niseko to Eunos: How a snowboarding trip inspired this Singapore home

Suiboku is a collection of lofts in Upper Hirafu Village, Niseko, known for interiors that pair an industrial aesthetic with Japanese design elements. Bare concrete, steel and timber are softened by paper lamps and mushiro straw mats.

When Joshua Choo and Marilyn Lim went on their first snowboarding trip together many years ago, they stayed in one of Suiboku’s lofts. “What really stood out was the contrast between the raw textures and the feeling of modern luxury,” said Choo. “The apartment had this beautiful balance of rugged materials with clean, contemporary finishes. It made the spaces feel unique and timeless.”

The couple, both in their 30s and working in the shipping industry, found the atmosphere especially memorable in winter. “Since we were there in winter, the apartment had this incredibly cosy atmosphere that made you want to come back after a day out in the snow and just relax. That feeling stayed with us,” recalled Choo.

When designing their current home in Eunos, Suiboku became a key reference on their mood board. Rather than replicate its interiors, however, they wanted to recreate “the same sense of warmth, comfort and understated luxury,” said Choo.