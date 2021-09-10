No Time To Die: All the merch coming your way, from cameras to cars

After several delays no thanks to the pandemic, the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die is slated for release in Singapore theatres on Sep 30. The movie will be the final time that actor Daniel Craig will play the titular role of James Bond.

Despite the numerous delays, hysteria around the film has been building for months, with several brands launching exclusive No Time To Die merchandise. From timepieces to cars, suitcases to cameras, here’s how you can get the bona fide 007 look.

THE WATCH

Which timepiece will Daniel Craig sport on his wrist in No Time To Die? Well, it’s going to be an Omega Seamaster once again.

Daniel Craig himself had a hand in the design of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition. It comes in both a titanium mesh bracelet or a striped NATO strap in dark brown, grey and beige, with 007 engraved on the loop. It features a lightweight 42 mm titanium case and vintage patina SuperLumiNova on the hands and dial.