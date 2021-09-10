No Time To Die: All the merch coming your way, from cameras to cars
Excited about the latest James Bond movie? Get the official 007 look with these No Time To Die merchandise.
After several delays no thanks to the pandemic, the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die is slated for release in Singapore theatres on Sep 30. The movie will be the final time that actor Daniel Craig will play the titular role of James Bond.
Despite the numerous delays, hysteria around the film has been building for months, with several brands launching exclusive No Time To Die merchandise. From timepieces to cars, suitcases to cameras, here’s how you can get the bona fide 007 look.
THE WATCH
Which timepiece will Daniel Craig sport on his wrist in No Time To Die? Well, it’s going to be an Omega Seamaster once again.
Daniel Craig himself had a hand in the design of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition. It comes in both a titanium mesh bracelet or a striped NATO strap in dark brown, grey and beige, with 007 engraved on the loop. It features a lightweight 42 mm titanium case and vintage patina SuperLumiNova on the hands and dial.
Unlike previous Bond watches, the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition is a non-limited watch.
THE CAMERA
No, James Bond doesn’t actually use a camera in the movie, but he’s always had a thing for snazzy accessories. The Leica Q2 007 Edition is sure to receive Bond’s stamp of approval.
Limited to just 250 pieces, this special edition Leica Q2 features the iconic 007 logo on the deck cap and the famous Bond gun barrel design on the lens cap. Each limited-edition camera will be individually numbered.
The camera is finished in a handcrafted bottle green leather case designed by British luggage manufacturer Globe-Trotter. Globe-Trotter designed the suitcases carried by Craig in No Time To Die, and the camera’s leather case matches the green hue of the luggage featured in the film.
THE SUITCASE
Speaking of luggage, here’s a closer look at Bond’s suitcases. In No Time To Die, Craig will carry several luggage and suitcases designed by Globe-Trotter. The luggage manufacturer has already unveiled several pieces from its No Time To Die collection, the latest being the No Time To Die Attache in ocean green.
Inspired by pieces seen in the film, the attache case is made from a vulcanised fibreboard with black leather trims, corners and handles. The case has a silver metal plaque engraved with the 007 logo and its production number.
THE CARS
Bond has excellent taste in automobiles and always rocks up in the fiercest of cars. No Time To Die will feature four Aston Martins, namely the legendary DB5, V8 Vantage, DBS Superleggera and the Valhalla.
Two special editions have been released by Aston Martin in celebration of the film. The first is the limited-edition Vantage 007 Edition, inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 that featured in The Living Daylights in 1987.
The second is the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition, which boasts the same specs as the one that will star in the upcoming film.
Bond will also drive several Land Rovers in the film. The British automaker has released the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition, inspired by the specification of the Defenders that will appear in No Time To Die.
The stealthy, all-black Defender V8 Bond Edition is limited to only 300 units worldwide. It features an Extended Black Pack, 22-inch black alloy wheels and signature Xenon Blue front brake callipers. There are several 007 touches, including a Defender 007 rear badge and 007 puddle lamp graphics.