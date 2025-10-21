Why Nordic furniture design is perfect for small Singapore homes

In tighter spaces, the choice of furniture naturally becomes more than a question of taste. It can determine whether a space feels airy and expansive or cramped and chaotic. This is where Nordic design truly shines.

“Singaporeans are increasingly well-travelled from a younger age, exposed to international design culture and keen to bring that sensibility into their homes,” said Rhiannon Hills, founder of Danish Design Co, which carries about 20 brands from the region. What resonates, she added, is the way Nordic furniture seamlessly balances form and function. “The designs are pared back yet purposeful, with every line serving both an aesthetic and practical role.”

This dual ethos is deeply rooted in the philosophy of functionalism, noted Daniel Magg, general manager of W Atelier’s furniture division, which distributes Fritz Hansen and Artek in Singapore. “The idea is that a beautiful object must first be a practical one. In a space-constrained environment, every object must justify its existence,” he said.

Beyond utility, Nordic design traditions also emphasise light and airiness. These qualities, which were originally meant to counter long, dark winters, are equally effective in making small Singapore apartments feel more spacious.

The result is an aesthetic of calm and serenity, often linked to beloved concepts like hygge. As Hills puts it: “Nordic design shows us that living well in small spaces does not mean compromising on comfort or beauty. It teaches us the value of simplicity by paring back to what is essential while ensuring every piece serves both a purpose and an aesthetic role.”

Here are five Nordic furniture houses that prove small-space living can still be big on style.