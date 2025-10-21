Why Nordic furniture design is perfect for small Singapore homes
Nordic furniture design brings warmth, craftsmanship and versatility to small Singapore homes. These modular, sculptural pieces prove that compact living can still be beautifully spacious — and undeniably sophisticated.
The Japandi aesthetic has had its moment. For years, the pared-back elegance of Japanese minimalism blended with Scandinavian warmth has dominated Instagram feeds and interior magazines alike. But soft wood tones and muted neutrals, while visually calming, have begun to feel… predictable. So, for those craving something with a little more personality, it may be time to rethink one’s approach to home interiors.
Enter Nordic furniture design. Encompassing not just the Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden but also Finland and Iceland, Nordic labels offer the same clean lines and craftsmanship but with greater versatility. Think Denmark’s Fritz Hansen – which furnished the sleek interiors of the new Revolution restaurant in Singapore – or Sweden’s String Furniture, beloved for its modular shelving, clever storage solutions and multifunctional pieces that can be endlessly reconfigured to suit changing needs.
Such adaptability is increasingly essential in Singapore, where homes are literally shrinking. According to data from Cushman & Wakefield, the median size of new non-landed condominiums fell to 904 sq ft in 2024 – a drop of more than 10 per cent compared with 15 years ago.
In tighter spaces, the choice of furniture naturally becomes more than a question of taste. It can determine whether a space feels airy and expansive or cramped and chaotic. This is where Nordic design truly shines.
“Singaporeans are increasingly well-travelled from a younger age, exposed to international design culture and keen to bring that sensibility into their homes,” said Rhiannon Hills, founder of Danish Design Co, which carries about 20 brands from the region. What resonates, she added, is the way Nordic furniture seamlessly balances form and function. “The designs are pared back yet purposeful, with every line serving both an aesthetic and practical role.”
This dual ethos is deeply rooted in the philosophy of functionalism, noted Daniel Magg, general manager of W Atelier’s furniture division, which distributes Fritz Hansen and Artek in Singapore. “The idea is that a beautiful object must first be a practical one. In a space-constrained environment, every object must justify its existence,” he said.
Beyond utility, Nordic design traditions also emphasise light and airiness. These qualities, which were originally meant to counter long, dark winters, are equally effective in making small Singapore apartments feel more spacious.
The result is an aesthetic of calm and serenity, often linked to beloved concepts like hygge. As Hills puts it: “Nordic design shows us that living well in small spaces does not mean compromising on comfort or beauty. It teaches us the value of simplicity by paring back to what is essential while ensuring every piece serves both a purpose and an aesthetic role.”
Here are five Nordic furniture houses that prove small-space living can still be big on style.
STRING FURNITURE
Born out of post-war necessity in 1949, String was the brainchild of Swedish architect Nisse Strinning, who set out to answer a deceptively simple question from a competition: How do you help people create better homes in smaller spaces?
His solution was radical for its time – a lightweight, wall-mounted shelving system that could be configured and reconfigured at will. Shelves, cabinets, desks and even wardrobes could be added or removed as life evolved. Beyond introducing the concept of modularity, the furniture range also pioneered flat-packs decades before fellow Swedish brand Ikea made it mainstream.
That spirit of adaptability is why the String system still feels fresh and relevant today. Its slim wire frames and interchangeable elements transform awkward apartment corners into work nooks, hallways into book-lined galleries, and kids’ rooms into spaces that grow with them.
“You can start small and expand over time, adapting the shelving to different rooms or evolving needs,” said Hills of Danish Design Co. “It even offers multi-use configurations like a flip-out dining table or integrated work desk to bring more flexibility to modern living.”
We think this might just be the smartest way to carve out room in a tight space for a growing Labubu display – or a rotating shrine for your vintage handbags.
FRITZ HANSEN
Fritz Hansen has been shaping the face of modern Nordic design for over a century, with iconic creations by Arne Jacobsen, Hans J Wegner and contemporary designers like Jaime Hayon, that marry elegance with practicality.
“What really makes Fritz Hansen work for Singapore homes, in my view, is how it combines timeless Nordic design with practical solutions for smaller spaces,” said Ian Lim, co-founder of Revolution restaurant, which features a curated selection of Fritz Hansen furnishings that diners can sit at and enjoy.
“Take Jacobsen’s Series 7 and Grand Prix chairs – they are light, elegant, and stackable when you need extra room, freeing up precious floor space,” he added. Another model, the Super Elliptical table, has a rounded form that seats more people comfortably without crowding the room, making it ideal for tight floor spaces.
Who says your dining table can’t double as a design statement?
ARTEK
Founded in 1935 by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, Artek set out to make modern design practical for everyday life. Clean lines, natural materials, and functional elegance became the brand’s signature, turning simple birch and plywood into pieces that are as sculptural as they are useful – perfect for homes where space is precious.
For example, the Screen 100 – made of thin, lightweight pinewood strips that can be easily rolled up for storage – provides subtle division in open-plan spaces, offering privacy or framing a cosy corner without feeling bulky. The brand’s Tea Trolley 901 is not just mobile but also surprisingly versatile, serving multiple functions from holding drinks to displaying decor. Then there’s the timeless three-legged Stool 60 – stackable and endlessly adaptable – perfect as a seat, side table, or impromptu plant stand, depending on your space (or mood).
SKOVBY
Danish brand Skovby began as a small cabinet maker in 1933, with founder Thorvald Rasmussen crafting furniture with an artisan’s eye for detail and a commitment to quality. Today, this business continues to be proudly family-owned and has evolved into an international brand known for its elegant, space-conscious storage solutions and furniture suited to modern urban living.
Of particular note are its extendable dining tables, such as the round SM33, which transforms from an intimate four-seater into a spacious eight-seater thanks to clever leaf panels that fold neatly into the pedestal base. The 101 table is another standout: Equipped with wire shelves for extra storage, a reversible tabletop with stainless steel for hot platters, and wheels for easy mobility around the home, this is an example of smart design that will fit into just about any nook.
&TRADITION
Founded in Denmark in 2010, &Tradition is a Danish studio known for bringing a contemporary edge to classic Nordic design traditions. Its ethos is simple: timeless design should be lived in, and its modular armchairs and sofas exemplify this, marrying clean lines and sculptural elegance with comfort and functionality
Take its Develius sofa. It can be assembled in myriad configurations, from a standalone pouf to larger six-seater arrangements, corner sofas, and even chaise lounges, to create a seating landscape that is unique to your space.
There is also the Inland sofa, designed with deep seating and high arms for comfort within a clearly defined architectural framework. Its steel-footed base gives the impression of floating, instantly opening up a room and elevating even the smallest space into something airy, elegant, and effortlessly inviting.