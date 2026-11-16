Golden hues and brilliant blues: November's birthstones topaz and citrine glow on these jewellery pieces

November – one of the few months with two birthstones instead of one – celebrates topaz and citrine, two gemstones prized for their warm golden hues. Topaz also comes in cooler shades of blue, offering a striking contrast to autumn’s rich palette

Steeped in symbolism, both birthstones have been cherished for centuries. Ancient Greeks believed that topaz increased physical strength and offered protection from harm, while medieval travellers thought it could thwart magic spells and calm anger. A hard silicate mineral, topaz occurs naturally in a range of hues, from colourless and blue to yellow, orange and pink.

Meanwhile, merchants prized citrine as the “Merchant’s Stone”, believing that it attracted prosperity and success. A variety of quartz that gets its colour from traces of iron, citrine occurs in shades ranging from golden yellow and amber to deep reddish-orange.

Despite their different mineral compositions, both gemstones have long been prized for their colour and brilliance. Here are eight jewellery and watch creations featuring November’s birthstones, topaz and citrine.

Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Fancy Colour Ring