Golden hues and brilliant blues: November's birthstones topaz and citrine glow on these jewellery pieces
From striking blue topaz rings to golden citrine pendants, these jewellery and watch creations showcase the beauty and versatility of November’s two birthstones.
November – one of the few months with two birthstones instead of one – celebrates topaz and citrine, two gemstones prized for their warm golden hues. Topaz also comes in cooler shades of blue, offering a striking contrast to autumn’s rich palette
Steeped in symbolism, both birthstones have been cherished for centuries. Ancient Greeks believed that topaz increased physical strength and offered protection from harm, while medieval travellers thought it could thwart magic spells and calm anger. A hard silicate mineral, topaz occurs naturally in a range of hues, from colourless and blue to yellow, orange and pink.
Meanwhile, merchants prized citrine as the “Merchant’s Stone”, believing that it attracted prosperity and success. A variety of quartz that gets its colour from traces of iron, citrine occurs in shades ranging from golden yellow and amber to deep reddish-orange.
Despite their different mineral compositions, both gemstones have long been prized for their colour and brilliance. Here are eight jewellery and watch creations featuring November’s birthstones, topaz and citrine.
Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Fancy Colour Ring
Elsa Peretti’s work for Tiffany & Co. wasn’t just confined to the Bone Cuff and Bean Design. She also designed rings for the Fancy Color line. An homage to her love of coloured gemstones and bold, organic forms, this blue topaz iteration is set in 18K yellow gold, with sleek, fluid curves that embrace the gemstone.
Bvlgari Cabochon Ring
Designed as a talisman of love and good fortune, Bvlgari’s Cabochon Ring is a bold way to wear November’s birthstone, topaz. The 18K yellow gold ring features a cabochon-cut blue topaz – a style that has been part of the maison’s design venacular since the 1950s, prized for the way it enhances a gemstone’s natural colour and lustre. Demi-pavé diamonds accent the sculptural edges of the elliptical dome, creating a play of light and colour.
Pomellato Nudo Necklace
Pomellato’s Nudo Necklace makes a statement with four sky blue topazes and three London blue topazes. The asymmetric cluster is accented by white diamond pave circles and showcases the brand’s four gemstone sizes (Maxi, Classic, Petit and Mini), each faceted with the Clessidra cut – its signature double-face gemstone design – to enhance the transparency and luminosity of the gems. Paired with a rose-gold chain, the piece is perfect for black tie evenings, weekend brunches, and everything in between.
Boodles Gemini Topaz and Spinel Rose Gold Ring
A rare and valuable variety known for its rich golden hue, the imperial topaz adds plenty of flair to Boodles’ Gemini ring, especially when accompanied by an equally striking blue spinel and surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds. The sculptural gemstones – designed to symbolise the union of two souls – are set in 18-carat Single Mine Origin rose gold and is a play in contrast between warm golden tones and cool blue hues.
Buccellati Premium Band Ring
Italian jewellery house Buccellati brings its signature goldsmithing techniques to this intricately crafted ring, a piece that’s just as dramatic as it is dazzling. A play on colour and light, the 18-carat yellow, white and pink gold band is set with a rare 2.15-carat pink-orange topaz, alongside baguette-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds.
Van Cleef & Arpels Fleurs d’Hawai pendant
Van Cleef & Arpels’ enduring fascination with nature is reflected in the Fleurs d’Hawaï pendant. Here, the maison uses citrine – November’s other birthstone – to form the petals of a blooming flower. Arranged around a diamond pistil, the six pear-shaped, orange-yellow stones lend the pendant a sense of brilliance and exuberance.
Boucheron The Snake Ring
French jewellery house Boucheron showcases its flair for translating natural forms into jewellery with The Snake Ring, a sculptural design in 18K yellow gold from its Animaux de Collection line. Associated with rebirth and healing, the serpent coils around the finger and wraps itself around a 19.16-carat oval citrine, lending the ring an additional layer of meaning.
Chopard Alpine Eagle 33 Frozen Topaz Blue
Who said you could only wear your birthstone as jewellery? Chopard’s 33mm Alpine Eagle timepiece is set with diamonds across its 18-carat ethical white gold case, dial and bracelet. The bezel features 36 baguette-cut topazes arranged in a blue gradient, evoking the beauty of Alpine nature and the glistening glacial frost. The refined yet sporty watch is powered by the Chopard 09.01-C automatic movement, which offers a 42-hour power reserve.