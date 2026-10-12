From pink to Paraiba: Why tourmaline is October’s most captivating birthstone
Tourmaline, October’s other birthstone, comes in a remarkable spectrum of hues, from delicate pinks and vivid greens to coveted Paraiba blues.
There are few gemstones that offer quite as much creative freedom as tourmaline. While October has two birthstones – opal and tourmaline – the latter makes a particularly compelling case for itself, thanks to a colour spectrum that runs from delicate blush pink and vivid green to bright blue and deep red.
No surprise, then, that its name is derived from the Sinhalese word toramalli, meaning “mixed gems”. Tourmaline was historically mistaken for other precious stones because of its extraordinary range – green varieties were confused with emeralds, while red ones were mistaken for rubies. It was only in the 19th century that scientists recognised tourmaline as a distinct mineral group.
Today, that chromatic versatility has made tourmaline a favourite among jewellery houses and collectors alike. As a birthstone, it is associated with balance, protection and creativity, although its symbolism varies depending on the colour. Houses such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Harry Winston have used the gemstone to striking effect, creating fine and high jewellery pieces that deserve a place in your rotation well beyond October.
Bvlgari Divas’ Dream Necklace
The fan-shaped mosaics of Rome’s ancient Baths of Caracalla inspire Bvlgari’s Divas’ Dream Necklace collection, and here tourmaline takes the spotlight. he 18 kt rose gold necklace features a diamond-set openwork pendant framing a pear-shaped green tourmaline, drawing on the house’s Roman heritage.
Graff Butterfly Tourmaline and Diamond Ring
Graff’s signature butterfly motif – a symbol of transformation, renewal and freedom – comes in the form of two pear-shaped and marquise diamonds atop a tourmaline-lined ring. Designed to capture the fleeting perfection of the natural world, the ring can be worn stacked with your current repertoire, or individually as a statement piece for casual days out.
Tiffany & Co Bird on a Rock Drop Earrings
More than six decades after it was first released, the legendary Bird on a Rock, a creation by Jean Schlumberger, continues to symbolise joy, optimism and boundless possibilities. Today, that symbol is reinterpreted with green oval tourmalines on a pair of drop earrings. Accompanied by diamonds and rubies, the creation continues to demonstrate Tiffany & Co’s know-how, and is one of the most stunning high jewellery pieces featuring the October birthstone today.
BP De Silva Jazz Age Rhapsody Pink Tourmaline Ring
A study in refined geometry, this ring by BP de Silva centres on a vivid 1.42-carat emerald-cut pink tourmaline that’s framed by round diamonds. Its sleek, linear silhouette lends the October birthstone a sophisticated Art Deco-inspired sensibility and is equally striking whether worn on its own or stacked.
David Yurman Bezel Set Tennis Bracelet
If there’s one accessory that’s transcended time, space and ever-changing trends, it’s the tennis bracelet. For a little more colour on your wrist, skip the usual diamonds and go for pink tourmalines. David Yurman’s comes set with a generous row of the October birthstone for a feminine take on the sparkly classic and pair perfectly with everything, from a white tee to a LBD.
Harry Winston Paraiba and Diamond Necklace
Harry Winston’s passion for rare gemstones is well-documented, and his artistry and penchant for glamour is perfectly expressed with this one-of-a-kind necklace that features a 16-carat triangular Paraiba tourmaline. Launched as part of the Talk to me, Harry Winston collection, the necklace spotlights the October birthstone amid a 5.01 carat pear-shaped yellow diamond and more than 65 carats of sparkling diamonds, creating a dazzling piece that’s just as dramatic as it is elegant.
Cartier High Jewelry Earrings
Cartier demonstrates its high-jewellery finesse with these earrings that boast not one, but two October birthstones: tourmaline and opal. Here, bluish light green tourmalines are paired with cushion-shaped light pink tourmalines and two oval-shaped cabochon-cur opals from Australia. More cabochon-cut tourmalines and brilliant-cut diamonds complete the platinum drop earrings for a head-turning finish.
Piaget Cocktail Ring
Piaget reminds us that it should be happy hour all day everyday with the Minty Zest ring. A six-carat green tourmaline takes centre stage, surrounded by 10 yellow sapphires, a spessartite and 18 brilliant-cut diamonds in a composition inspired by a refreshing cocktail. The ring can also be worn in two ways – as the complete design or with the tourmaline centrepiece on its own.