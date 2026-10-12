From pink to Paraiba: Why tourmaline is October’s most captivating birthstone

There are few gemstones that offer quite as much creative freedom as tourmaline. While October has two birthstones – opal and tourmaline – the latter makes a particularly compelling case for itself, thanks to a colour spectrum that runs from delicate blush pink and vivid green to bright blue and deep red.

No surprise, then, that its name is derived from the Sinhalese word toramalli, meaning “mixed gems”. Tourmaline was historically mistaken for other precious stones because of its extraordinary range – green varieties were confused with emeralds, while red ones were mistaken for rubies. It was only in the 19th century that scientists recognised tourmaline as a distinct mineral group.

Today, that chromatic versatility has made tourmaline a favourite among jewellery houses and collectors alike. As a birthstone, it is associated with balance, protection and creativity, although its symbolism varies depending on the colour. Houses such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Harry Winston have used the gemstone to striking effect, creating fine and high jewellery pieces that deserve a place in your rotation well beyond October.

Bvlgari Divas’ Dream Necklace