Rolex and motor racing: A century-long commitment to endurance

As the engines fall silent at Daytona International Speedway following another edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Jan 24 to Jan 25, 2026), the race once again serves as a reminder of why endurance racing occupies a singular place in global motor sport – and why Rolex has remained so deeply invested in this corner of the sport.

In luxury, longevity is not simply about how long a brand has existed, but how consistently it shows up – in the same places, for the same values – over time. Few partnerships illustrate this better than Rolex’s near-century relationship with motor racing, a connection rooted not in spectacle, but in endurance, precision and time itself.

The story begins not on a racetrack, but on a stretch of white sand in Florida. In the early 1930s, Daytona Beach was the unlikely epicentre of speed, hosting 14 world land speed records between 1904 and 1935. Among those chasing velocity was Sir Malcolm Campbell, the so-called “King of Speed”, who wore a Rolex Oyster during his record attempts. In 1933, after reaching 272 mph in his Bluebird on the sands of Daytona, Campbell famously telegraphed Rolex to report that the watch was “still going splendidly”, despite the punishment of the run.