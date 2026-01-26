Rolex and motor racing: A century-long commitment to endurance
As the Rolex 24 At Daytona wraps up another gruelling edition over the weekend, the race once again spotlights Rolex’s near-century relationship with motor sport – a commitment that has aligned the watchmaker’s identity with endurance, precision and performance measured over time, not moments.
As the engines fall silent at Daytona International Speedway following another edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Jan 24 to Jan 25, 2026), the race once again serves as a reminder of why endurance racing occupies a singular place in global motor sport – and why Rolex has remained so deeply invested in this corner of the sport.
In luxury, longevity is not simply about how long a brand has existed, but how consistently it shows up – in the same places, for the same values – over time. Few partnerships illustrate this better than Rolex’s near-century relationship with motor racing, a connection rooted not in spectacle, but in endurance, precision and time itself.
The story begins not on a racetrack, but on a stretch of white sand in Florida. In the early 1930s, Daytona Beach was the unlikely epicentre of speed, hosting 14 world land speed records between 1904 and 1935. Among those chasing velocity was Sir Malcolm Campbell, the so-called “King of Speed”, who wore a Rolex Oyster during his record attempts. In 1933, after reaching 272 mph in his Bluebird on the sands of Daytona, Campbell famously telegraphed Rolex to report that the watch was “still going splendidly”, despite the punishment of the run.
While the story has been frequently retold by the brand, it also reflects a broader historical reality: early motor racing was as much a test of mechanical reliability as outright speed, making accurate timekeeping indispensable.
FROM SAND TO TARMAC
Daytona’s role in racing evolved in 1959 with the opening of Daytona International Speedway, marking motor sport’s transition into a more formalised, professional era. Several years later, Rolex introduced the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, a chronograph developed with racing drivers in mind, complete with a tachymeter scale for calculating speed.
The partnership was formalised in 1992, when Rolex became title sponsor of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, an around-the-clock endurance race that has since become one of motor racing’s most coveted endurance tests.
What distinguishes Daytona is not only the 24-hour test itself, but the symbolism attached to victory. Winning drivers receive a specially engraved Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, a ritual that has transformed the watch from tool to trophy – and, over time, into a cultural artefact.
That crossover is perhaps best embodied by Paul Newman, who competed at Daytona in 1977 and famously raced wearing his own Daytona chronograph engraved with the words “Drive Carefully Me”. The watch would later transcend racing circles entirely, becoming one of the most recognisable and valuable wristwatches in the world.
ENDURANCE AS PHILOSOPHY
Rolex’s presence in motor sport extends far beyond Daytona. The brand is the official timepiece of the FIA World Endurance Championshipand the International Motor Sports Association, and marks 25 years of partnership with the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026.
This breadth matters. Where some luxury brands treat sport as a marketing platform, Rolex has positioned itself as a long-term custodian of endurance racing’s culture and rituals – from timing systems to ceremonial roles such as Grand Marshal. Record-holding Le Mans champion Tom Kristensen, who served as Grand Marshal at Daytona in 2016, has spoken of how the watch itself becomes a reference point in the disorienting rhythm of a 24-hour race – a constant reminder of time passing, and time remaining.
In 2025, Jamie Chadwick became one of the first women in recent history to serve as Grand Marshal at Daytona. A three-time W Series champion and competitor in the European Le Mans Series, Chadwick’s appointment reflects a new generation of endurance racing talent – and a broader move towards visibility and inclusion in a traditionally male-dominated discipline.
BEYOND COMPETITION
Rolex’s motoring world also encompasses classic automotive events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Goodwood Revival, where craftsmanship, heritage and preservation take precedence over outright speed.
Taken together, Rolex’s approach to motor racing reveals a long game. Rather than chasing novelty or reach, the brand has embedded itself in arenas where time is tested, not merely displayed – a distinction that has defined Rolex’s approach to motor racing for nearly a century. As the latest chapter at Daytona closes, Rolex remains present at motor racing’s most demanding events – not as a transient sponsor, but as a constant witness to endurance, achievement and the passage of time.