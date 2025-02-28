The MoonSwatch 1965, a tribute to the Omega Speedmaster’s NASA history

The sheer number of new MoonSwatch models that have been released is a clear sign of the success of this hype watch, proving that the collaboration between Swatch and Omega continues to captivate watch lovers worldwide.

So if you’re not yet tired of the MoonSwatch, here’s a new one to consider. The new MoonSwatch 1965 will be dropping on Mar 1. The draw? It’s a piece of wearable space history, paying tribute to the Omega Speedmaster’s flight qualification in 1965 as the only watch to pass the tests of American space agency, NASA.