The MoonSwatch 1965, a tribute to the Omega Speedmaster’s NASA history
A new MoonSwatch for space history buffs.
The sheer number of new MoonSwatch models that have been released is a clear sign of the success of this hype watch, proving that the collaboration between Swatch and Omega continues to captivate watch lovers worldwide.
So if you’re not yet tired of the MoonSwatch, here’s a new one to consider. The new MoonSwatch 1965 will be dropping on Mar 1. The draw? It’s a piece of wearable space history, paying tribute to the Omega Speedmaster’s flight qualification in 1965 as the only watch to pass the tests of American space agency, NASA.
The non-limited chronograph has a monochromatic colour scheme, featuring a grey bioceramic case, crown and pushers. The white dial is complemented by a black bezel adorned with a white tachymeter scale. The grey Velcro strap is inspired by the space suits worn by astronauts.
The timepiece features two unique chronograph counters at 10 and 2 o’clock. The first indicates the number 19 (normally 60) at the top, while the other displays the number 65 (normally 10), referencing the year of the NASA qualification. It’s also a nifty feat of engineering. The hands of the 10 and 2 o’clock counters execute a synchronised "lap of honour" every 65 minutes.
The MoonSwatch 1965 bears all the visual hallmarks of the Speedmaster tested 60 years ago by NASA, including the Omega logo used at that time that's also present on the strap and crown. The hands and the typeface of the inscriptions all echo the style of the original watch, giving this modern watch a vintage feel.
The watch is priced at S$380 in Singapore. It will be available exclusively at the Swatch Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands boutiques from Mar 1.