Now showing in Orchard Road: Timepieces loved by Jackie O, Miles Davis
At Malmaison by The Hour Glass on Orchard Road, an exhibition from now until Dec 26 showcases timepieces worn by some of history’s most influential people.
Did you know? Swiss watchmaker Piaget counts historical icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy, Margaret Thatcher and Andy Warhol as some of its famous fans?
From now till Dec 26, watch enthusiasts can get up close and personal with some of the timepieces loved by these famous artists, celebrities and political figures.
The exhibition, titled Piaget, Artist of Precious Time, unfolds in three parts. The first allows visitors to uncover Piaget’s heritage as a precursor of ultra-thin watches and pioneer in stone dials.
The second casts a glance at The Piaget Society, where artists and creative minds such as Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Elizabeth Taylor have collaborated with the brand to create unique and timeless pieces.
The concluding chapter explores Piaget’s feminine pieces that celebrate its craftsmanship, artistry and audacity.
Former first lady of the US Jackie Kennedy Onassis is known as a 1960s style icon. See the timepiece she wore with her iconic looks – an unconventionally oval watch with a jade dial set with diamonds and emeralds.
Miles Davis, the legendary American trumpeter, was a watch collector, who would regularly choose the Piaget Polo skeleton watch to wear on stage.
The watch was reportedly gifted to him on behalf of the Swiss government in appreciation for his contribution to the art of jazz by Claude Nobs, founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival.
At the exhibition, you can also admire other artistic and feminine Piaget creations, including supple gold bracelets, secret watches, sautoirs, cuffs and matching jewellery sets and accessories.