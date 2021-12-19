Logo
Now showing in Orchard Road: Timepieces loved by Jackie O, Miles Davis
At Malmaison by The Hour Glass on Orchard Road, an exhibition from now until Dec 26 showcases timepieces worn by some of history’s most influential people.

Get up close and personal with Piaget's exceptional watchmaking creations at this exhibition, held at Malmaison by The Hour Glass. (Photo: The Hour Glass)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
19 Dec 2021 06:22AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 06:22AM)
Did you know? Swiss watchmaker Piaget counts historical icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy, Margaret Thatcher and Andy Warhol as some of its famous fans?

From now till Dec 26, watch enthusiasts can get up close and personal with some of the timepieces loved by these famous artists, celebrities and political figures.

The exhibition, titled Piaget, Artist of Precious Time, unfolds in three parts. The first allows visitors to uncover Piaget’s heritage as a precursor of ultra-thin watches and pioneer in stone dials.

The second casts a glance at The Piaget Society, where artists and creative minds such as Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Elizabeth Taylor have collaborated with the brand to create unique and timeless pieces.

The concluding chapter explores Piaget’s feminine pieces that celebrate its craftsmanship, artistry and audacity.

The exhibitions traces Piaget’s heritage as a precursor of ultra-thin watches. (Photo: Piaget)
The exhibition unfolds in three parts. (Photo: The Hour Glass)

Former first lady of the US Jackie Kennedy Onassis is known as a 1960s style icon. See the timepiece she wore with her iconic looks – an unconventionally oval watch with a jade dial set with diamonds and emeralds.

Jackie Kennedy's beloved oval timepiece. (Photo: The Hour Glass)

Miles Davis, the legendary American trumpeter, was a watch collector, who would regularly choose the Piaget Polo skeleton watch to wear on stage.

The watch was reportedly gifted to him on behalf of the Swiss government in appreciation for his contribution to the art of jazz by Claude Nobs, founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Piaget Polo skeleton watch. (Photo: The Hour Glass)

At the exhibition, you can also admire other artistic and feminine Piaget creations, including supple gold bracelets, secret watches, sautoirs, cuffs and matching jewellery sets and accessories.

A secret watch in gold. (Photo: The Hour Glass)

Malmaison by The Hour Glass is located at 270 Orchard Road, #01-01. Visitors can register online here

Source: CNA/st/ds

