Now showing in Orchard Road: Timepieces loved by Jackie O, Miles Davis

Did you know? Swiss watchmaker Piaget counts historical icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy, Margaret Thatcher and Andy Warhol as some of its famous fans?

From now till Dec 26, watch enthusiasts can get up close and personal with some of the timepieces loved by these famous artists, celebrities and political figures.

The exhibition, titled Piaget, Artist of Precious Time, unfolds in three parts. The first allows visitors to uncover Piaget’s heritage as a precursor of ultra-thin watches and pioneer in stone dials.

The second casts a glance at The Piaget Society, where artists and creative minds such as Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Elizabeth Taylor have collaborated with the brand to create unique and timeless pieces.

The concluding chapter explores Piaget’s feminine pieces that celebrate its craftsmanship, artistry and audacity.