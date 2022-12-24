Oscar de la Renta is stepping away from fashion week as it prioritises profits over market share

Almost three years after the pandemic began, legendary American fashion house Oscar de la Renta has still not made a return to New York Fashion Week. One show was streamed on a more humble platform — Amazon.com.

“Is Amazon exactly the right venue for luxury fashion? I’m not sure,” chief executive Alex Bolen says in a video interview from the brand’s headquarters in midtown Manhattan. “But we have to experiment with new ways to get our story out.”

That shift is emblematic of the challenges and scaled-back ambitions facing many small and medium-sized fashion and luxury names that have been unable to come back from the pandemic as forcefully as sector leaders such as LVMH and Kering.

For Oscar de la Renta, the pandemic was a test of survival. “There were days when I thought we are just not going to make it,” Bolen recalls.