Oscars 2023: All the must-see fashion looks from Hollywood’s biggest night
Stars such as Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Rihanna and Fan Bingbing brought out their finest evening wear on the champagne carpet. See what they wore below.
Stars were out in full force again for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which returned to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday morning, Singapore time (Mar 13).
As the highlight of Hollywood’s awards season, the biggest names in film brought their fashion A-game to a champagne-coloured carpet. Here are the best looks.
CARA DELEVINGNE
The model and actress was ravishing in red in an Elie Saab gown with Bulgari jewels.
EMILY BLUNT
Emily Blunt kept things minimalist in a sleek white Valentino gown, accessorised with pink drop earrings by Chopard.
LADY GAGA
The singer made a statement in a black Versace dress with a sheer corset bodice and Tiffany & Co jewellery.
MICHELLE YEOH
For her big night, the Best Actress winner arrived in a white fringe Dior gown, accented with Moussaieff diamonds and a Richard Mille watch.
ANGELA BASSETT
The Best Supporting Actress nominee stood out in a dramatic purple Moschino gown and Bulgari Serpenti necklace.
KE HUY QUAN
The Best Actor winner opted for a classic black tuxedo by Armani. He accessorised with a Fred Leighton brooch and an Omega Globemaster Co-Axial Master Chronometer watch on a black leather strap.
JESSICA CHASTAIN
Jessica Chastain wore a custom silver crystal and sequin-embroidered Gucci gown, paired with an 18k white gold Lionhead Gucci High Jewellery necklace.
FAN BINGBING
The Chinese actress made a rare appearance at the Oscars, donning a sequinned Tony Ward couture gown with an emerald cape and dramatic sleeves. She finished the look with emerald Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
AUSTIN BUTLER
The Elvis actor made a swoon-worthy arrival in a sleek velvet tuxedo by Saint Laurent and Cartier accessories.
STEPHANIE HSU
Stephanie Hsu was a dream in a strapless pink gown by Valentino, with Cartier jewels.
RIHANNA
RiRi’s Alaia semi-sheer dress featured a leather style bustier and skirt with slits at the thigh.
HARRY SHUM JR
The actor wore a bespoke tuxedo by Japanese label Adeam.
HONG CHAU
The actress’ custom pink Prada gown was a nod to her Vietnamese heritage.
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Deepika Padukone was a picture of elegance in a black Louis Vuitton gown, paired with a statement Cartier necklace featuring a pair-shaped yellow diamond.
VANESSA HUDGENS
Vanessa Hudgens went for an Old Hollywood look in a vintage black and white Chanel dress.