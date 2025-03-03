Logo
Oscars 2025: The watch and jewellery looks that stole the show
Watch and jewellery spotting at the 2025 Oscars.

Oscars 2025: The watch and jewellery looks that stole the show

Michelle Yeoh, Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez at the 2025 Oscars. (Photos: AFP)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
03 Mar 2025 02:05PM
The 2025 Oscars brought fashion drama as celebrities stepped out in their red carpet best. Ariana Grande wore a sculptural Schiaparelli gown, Elle Fanning debuted Sarah Burton's Givenchy in a dress accented with a statement black bow, and Blackpink’s Lisa stunned in a daring tuxedo dress.

The men were dressed to impressed, too. Breaking the mould of the traditional black suit, Timothee Chalamet walked the carpet in a butter yellow ensemble, while Colman Domingo sported a red blazer with a sash and flared pants. 

But no outfit is ever complete with the right accessories. We take a look at the watch and jewellery looks that stole the show.

MICHELLE YEOH

The Wicked actress turned heads in a striking blue Balenciaga gown accessorised with a Boucheron necklace, rings and asymmetrical earrings. She also wore a Richard Mille timepiece – the RM 07-01 Snow Set.

Michelle Yeoh in Boucheron and Richard Mille. (Photo: AFP)

ELLE FANNING

The A Complete Unknown actor made her Oscars debut in a vintage Cartier necklace from 1958 and a Cartier Zelda Fine Jewellery Watch.

Elle Fanning in Cartier. (Photo: AFP)

MIKEY MADISON

The Best Actress winner wore a Tiffany & Co Archives necklace, a ring in platinum with a pink tourmaline and a bracelet, earrings and ring in platinum with diamonds. 

Mikey Madison in Tiffany & Co. (Photo: AFP)

ANDREW GARFIELD

Garfield’s chocolate brown suit moment was completed with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch – the Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar.  

Andrew Garfield in Jaeger-LeCoultre. (Photo: AFP)

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

Chalamet stepped out in a bold butter yellow suit, complete with a 1994 Cartier Baignoire watch from the Byzantine Collection.

Timothee Chalamet in Cartier. (Photo: AFP)

SELENA GOMEZ

The Emilia Perez star wore a sparkling rose gold gown accessorised with a statement Bvlgari necklace.

Selena Gomez in Bvlgari. (Photo: AFP)

BRADY CORBET

The Brutalist writer-director Brady Corbet wore a bespoke brooch by Hong Kong brand Sauvereign, designed in homage to the Brutalist movement in architecture.

Brady Corbet in Sauvereign. (Photo: AFP)

ZOE SALDANA

Saldana took home the award for Best Supporting Actress wearing a new Cartier masterpiece – the Pantheres Versatiles transformable necklace from the maison’s third chapter of its Nature Sauvage high jewellery collection.

Zoe Saldana in Cartier. (Photo: AFP)

MARGARET QUALLEY

The Substance actress stunned in a backless Chanel gown, along with a gorgeous diamond necklace draped down her back.

Margaret Qualley in Chanel. (Photo: AFP)

COLMAN DOMINGO

The actor made a statement in jewellery from Boucheron, paired with an Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch in white gold with diamonds.

Colman Domingo in Boucheron. (Photo: AFP)
Source: CNA/st

