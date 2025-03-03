Oscars 2025: The watch and jewellery looks that stole the show
Watch and jewellery spotting at the 2025 Oscars.
The 2025 Oscars brought fashion drama as celebrities stepped out in their red carpet best. Ariana Grande wore a sculptural Schiaparelli gown, Elle Fanning debuted Sarah Burton's Givenchy in a dress accented with a statement black bow, and Blackpink’s Lisa stunned in a daring tuxedo dress.
The men were dressed to impressed, too. Breaking the mould of the traditional black suit, Timothee Chalamet walked the carpet in a butter yellow ensemble, while Colman Domingo sported a red blazer with a sash and flared pants.
But no outfit is ever complete with the right accessories. We take a look at the watch and jewellery looks that stole the show.
MICHELLE YEOH
The Wicked actress turned heads in a striking blue Balenciaga gown accessorised with a Boucheron necklace, rings and asymmetrical earrings. She also wore a Richard Mille timepiece – the RM 07-01 Snow Set.
ELLE FANNING
The A Complete Unknown actor made her Oscars debut in a vintage Cartier necklace from 1958 and a Cartier Zelda Fine Jewellery Watch.
MIKEY MADISON
The Best Actress winner wore a Tiffany & Co Archives necklace, a ring in platinum with a pink tourmaline and a bracelet, earrings and ring in platinum with diamonds.
ANDREW GARFIELD
Garfield’s chocolate brown suit moment was completed with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch – the Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar.
TIMOTHEE CHALAMET
Chalamet stepped out in a bold butter yellow suit, complete with a 1994 Cartier Baignoire watch from the Byzantine Collection.
SELENA GOMEZ
The Emilia Perez star wore a sparkling rose gold gown accessorised with a statement Bvlgari necklace.
BRADY CORBET
The Brutalist writer-director Brady Corbet wore a bespoke brooch by Hong Kong brand Sauvereign, designed in homage to the Brutalist movement in architecture.
ZOE SALDANA
Saldana took home the award for Best Supporting Actress wearing a new Cartier masterpiece – the Pantheres Versatiles transformable necklace from the maison’s third chapter of its Nature Sauvage high jewellery collection.
MARGARET QUALLEY
The Substance actress stunned in a backless Chanel gown, along with a gorgeous diamond necklace draped down her back.
COLMAN DOMINGO
The actor made a statement in jewellery from Boucheron, paired with an Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch in white gold with diamonds.