Oscars 2025: The watch and jewellery looks that stole the show

The 2025 Oscars brought fashion drama as celebrities stepped out in their red carpet best. Ariana Grande wore a sculptural Schiaparelli gown, Elle Fanning debuted Sarah Burton's Givenchy in a dress accented with a statement black bow, and Blackpink’s Lisa stunned in a daring tuxedo dress.

The men were dressed to impressed, too. Breaking the mould of the traditional black suit, Timothee Chalamet walked the carpet in a butter yellow ensemble, while Colman Domingo sported a red blazer with a sash and flared pants.

But no outfit is ever complete with the right accessories. We take a look at the watch and jewellery looks that stole the show.

MICHELLE YEOH

The Wicked actress turned heads in a striking blue Balenciaga gown accessorised with a Boucheron necklace, rings and asymmetrical earrings. She also wore a Richard Mille timepiece – the RM 07-01 Snow Set.