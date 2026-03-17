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Oscars 2026: 5 standout watches spotted on the red carpet
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Obsessions

Oscars 2026: 5 standout watches spotted on the red carpet

Beyond the gowns and tuxedos, the 2026 Oscars red carpet delivered a masterclass in watch styling with timepieces from Rolex, Cartier, Chanel and more stealing the spotlight.

Oscars 2026: 5 standout watches spotted on the red carpet

(Art: CNA/Chern Ling)

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Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
17 Mar 2026 01:47PM
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On Hollywood’s biggest night, the spotlight wasn't only on films. As the stars arrived for the 98th Academy Awards, the red carpet became a showcase for another kind of artistry – watchmaking. 

From understated dress watches to bold statement pieces, a parade of standout watches proved that the right watch can be just as memorable as the outfit itself. Here are five timepieces that caught our eye. 

MICHAEL B JORDAN

Michael B Jordan in Piaget. (Photo: Piaget & AFP)

The Sinners actor won his very first Oscar for Best Actor wearing a vintage Piaget timepiece with an 18k yellow gold dial and a dazzling centre set with pave diamonds. 

RYAN COOGLER

Ryan Coogler in Cartier. (Photo: Cartier & AFP)

The Sinners director rocked up to the red carpet in one of 2025’s most-talked about watches – the Cartier Tank a Guichets. 

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Leonardo DiCaprio in Rolex. (Photo: Rolex & AFP)

The A-list actor swapped out his trusty Daytona for the Rolex Perpetual 1908, featuring a striking ice blue guilloche rice-grain dial.

PEDRO PASCAL

Pedro Pascal in Chanel. (Photo: Chanel & AFP)

The actor wore the Chanel Boy Friend watch in beige gold with an alligator pattern calfskin strap. 

HUDSON WILLIAMS

Hudson Williams in Bvlgari. (Photo: Bvlgari & AFP)

The breakout star of Heated Rivalry made a statement with a Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch coiled around his wrist. 

Source: CNA/st

Related Topics

Timepieces & Jewellery Accessories celebrity Watches
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