Oscars 2026: 5 standout watches spotted on the red carpet
Beyond the gowns and tuxedos, the 2026 Oscars red carpet delivered a masterclass in watch styling with timepieces from Rolex, Cartier, Chanel and more stealing the spotlight.
On Hollywood’s biggest night, the spotlight wasn't only on films. As the stars arrived for the 98th Academy Awards, the red carpet became a showcase for another kind of artistry – watchmaking.
From understated dress watches to bold statement pieces, a parade of standout watches proved that the right watch can be just as memorable as the outfit itself. Here are five timepieces that caught our eye.
MICHAEL B JORDAN
The Sinners actor won his very first Oscar for Best Actor wearing a vintage Piaget timepiece with an 18k yellow gold dial and a dazzling centre set with pave diamonds.
RYAN COOGLER
The Sinners director rocked up to the red carpet in one of 2025’s most-talked about watches – the Cartier Tank a Guichets.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO
The A-list actor swapped out his trusty Daytona for the Rolex Perpetual 1908, featuring a striking ice blue guilloche rice-grain dial.
PEDRO PASCAL
The actor wore the Chanel Boy Friend watch in beige gold with an alligator pattern calfskin strap.
HUDSON WILLIAMS
The breakout star of Heated Rivalry made a statement with a Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch coiled around his wrist.