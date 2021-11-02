Coming soon to Singapore: A hypercar showroom with S$4.7m cars for sale

Pagani has a new partner in Singapore, as Eurokars Supersports takes over as the brand's importer and dealer in the region. The Italian hypercar manufacturer, known for making some of the world’s most expensive cars, was previously represented here by the EuroSports Group.

The newly minted partnership will enable Eurokars Supersports to grow the brand in Singapore and Southeast Asia, while serving the needs of existing and new clients both locally as well as in the region, Pagani said in a press release.

Eurokars Supersports is a subsidiary of the Eurokars Group, which holds dealerships for Mazda, McLaren, Mini, Porsche and Rolls-Royce in Singapore.