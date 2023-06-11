Painting on designer bags: Singapore marquage artists on their craft and its unique appeal

Having one’s designer bag painted on might have seemed a crazy thing to do a number of years back, but most know it, by now, to be a form of art, appreciated by those who desire a highly individual form of customisation that makes their leather acquisition completely unique and different.

The number of professional artists here who offer such marquage services, however, remain small, even if more have turned to the art in recent years. It’s not an easy job, of course – marquage requires intricate and precise artistry that takes time, skill and a good eye for and sense of design.

It isn’t just about putting initials on a bag or wallet – although this can be easily done. You can get exactly what you have in mind hand-painted on, whether it be a famous work of art by the great masters, a portrait of your pet, or a design that is symbolic of your personality, for example.

What is it like painting on leather goods, including Birkins that cost five-figure sums and working on commissions that are so varied and different?

CNA Luxury spoke to three marquage artists in Singapore, who all said they have gotten used to putting paint on expensive items, despite it being unnerving at first. The ability to create precisely what clients desire is also what makes their line of work so special. Here, they share more about how they got into this unusual career, as well as their thoughts on the art of marquage.