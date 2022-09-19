The night sky on your wrist: Panerai’s Luminor Due collection gets a moon phase

Panerai’s Luminor Due collection is a contemporary take on the brand’s signature line of 1950s-inspired watches - sporty enough for casual wear yet the elegant designs make them suitable for evening occasions.

Since its introduction in 2016, however, the collection has featured time-only models.

A complication - the poetic moon phase - has now been introduced into the family for the first time, aptly named Luminor Due Luna (“Luna” is the Italian word for moon).

Four 38mm iterations have been launched, catering to a broad spectrum of watch enthusiasts. In each variation, the complication, situated at 3 o’clock, exhibits a rotating disc with a 24-carat moon set against a starry midnight blue sky.