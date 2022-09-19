The night sky on your wrist: Panerai’s Luminor Due collection gets a moon phase
This marks the first time that a complication has been introduced into the Luminor Due line.
Panerai’s Luminor Due collection is a contemporary take on the brand’s signature line of 1950s-inspired watches - sporty enough for casual wear yet the elegant designs make them suitable for evening occasions.
Since its introduction in 2016, however, the collection has featured time-only models.
A complication - the poetic moon phase - has now been introduced into the family for the first time, aptly named Luminor Due Luna (“Luna” is the Italian word for moon).
Four 38mm iterations have been launched, catering to a broad spectrum of watch enthusiasts. In each variation, the complication, situated at 3 o’clock, exhibits a rotating disc with a 24-carat moon set against a starry midnight blue sky.
The Luminor Due Luna Madreperla features an iridescent mother of pearl dial and case made from Panerai Goldtech, an alloy developed by the Florentine watchmaker containing platinum and a high percentage of copper, giving the metal a deep, red tone. An open caseback reveals the workings of the calibre P900/MP automatic movement with three-day power reserve.
There are two references with steel cases, one that comes with a feminine polished pink alligator strap and the other is paired with a steel bracelet. Both feature white sun-brushed dials with the signature Panerai sandwich structure and beige Super-Luminova within their numerals, indexes and hands.
The final option pairs a steel case with a sun-brushed blue sandwich dial, set against a matching polished blue alligator strap.
All the watches are water resistant to about 30m and feature a quick release system for wearers to easily change the straps to suit different occasions. They can choose from a variety of options, including Luminor Due satin straps and leather straps with a satin-like texture and sheen.