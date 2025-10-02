At Paris Fashion Week, all eyes are on Dior

It was a Wednesday (Oct 1) afternoon during Paris Fashion Week, and thousands of fans were screaming from the barriers around a vast white tent — roughly the size of an aircraft hangar — that had been temporarily erected in the Jardin des Tuileries.

Outside a fashion show is often a circus, but this scene was particularly exceptional. It was the Christian Dior show, a cornerstone brand of the LVMH portfolio that generates an estimated €9.5 billion (US$11.14 billion; S$14.36 billion) in annual revenues for its parent company. Not only that, but it was also the womenswear collection debut of new creative director Jonathan Anderson, the first designer to be solely tasked with overseeing womenswear, menswear and couture at the brand since Christian Dior himself.

Anderson, 41, got that power thanks to an ability to create viral trends from clever runway flights of fancy and clothes that embody a sense of the unexpected, mischief and fun, both at his namesake label and for LVMH-owned Loewe, where he spent more than a decade. But Dior is a challenge on a different scale and comes at a tricky time for the luxury industry, which is no longer at the heart of pop culture in the way it once was; almost all brands now face sliding sales and consumer malaise. Anderson’s debut is one of a slew taking place this season, as executives hunt for creative direction that will get people buying again.