Chloe collection goes with the flow as designer Chemena Kamali flaunts the blouse at Paris Fashion Week

If any one piece defines Chloe under Chemena Kamali, it’s the blouse. Billowy, ruffled, effortless, and deeply romantic, it captured the essence of her third collection for the house at Paris Fashion Week.

Kamali’s Chloe woman moves through time, referencing history but never stuck in it, just like the women who sat in the front row, Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger, icons of past and present Chloe cool.

Chloe has long been a house that champions women, both in its design ethos and leadership. While some major womenswear brands continue to be helmed by men, Chloe has laudably remained a platform for female designers, shaping fashion through their perspective. German-born Kamali, now three collections in, continues to refine her vision within that tradition.