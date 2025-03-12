Paris Fashion Week: Corporate cosplay at Comme des Garcons, Balenciaga, Valentino plus investment pieces at Hermes

Demna isn’t a fan. “I am missing the fashion that feels urgent,” he said. And so the catwalk became a kind of mirror for what people are really wearing right now: the office worker’s white button-down with dark trousers and square-toed loafers; monogrammed polos and puffy gilets (some done in collaboration with Puma); distressed denim and tracksuits with sneakers. Some of the garments didn’t look particularly luxurious, or even perfectly cut — more like standard-issue high street, with buttons that pulled and trousers that hung a bit too low.

But a sweeping white scarf coat was luxurious, and others were perfections of a type, with blazers cut wide at the shoulder and armhole to accommodate a hoodie, their buttons lowered so that they could be worn the way Demna himself likes to wear them, off the shoulder. It was deceptively simple; the plum in the pattern-cutting. Still, it was safe rather than urgent — these were garments and archetypes Demna has visited before, and they are an easy sell.