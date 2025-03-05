At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri riffs on ruffs, history and gender-bending elegance

Chiuri has always played with history but this season she made it more dynamic. The white shirt, one of her enduring signatures, reappeared, this time with dramatic, removable ruffs, an explicit nod to Orlando that gave wearers the power to shift between past and present.

From there, things took a more unexpected turn. Billowing pirate-style pantaloons, trailing lace scarves and severe ecclesiastical coats lined with tulle set a moody, gothic tone. Fur-like collars and exaggerated ruffs heightened the drama, while knee-high socks with leather shoes grounded the look in something tougher, more pragmatic.

The interplay of structure and fluidity was key. Black velvet ribbons tied with baroque pearls mimicked dematerialized crinolines, while intricate cut-out and appliqué embroidery clashed against sleek technical outerwear. Bustiers over masculine jackets continued Chiuri’s quiet rebellion against traditional power dressing and the tailcoat’s return added another element of historical play.

Then came the day’s biggest throwback: the ‘J’adore Dior’ T-shirt, a Galliano-era relic, made its return — this time on a model who looked particularly miserable. Was this intentional artistic direction, a comment on nostalgia, or just an unfortunate accident? The jury’s out.

A FEMINIST VISION — WITH A TOUCH OF SWAGGER