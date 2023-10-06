Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 collections in review

We’ve come to the end of a bloated Paris Fashion Week calendar filled with never-heard-of names to familiar ones, who felt it necessary to make their presentations here. For them, Paris is an immovable feast – especially when all the world’s sort-of media, random KOLs, and assorted flotsam and jetsam of the world’s fashion industry (bonjour, Paris Hilton) have taken it upon their bold shoulders to crash fashion’s champagne buffet.

When names that don’t need to show in Paris do, they only add to the melee and little else, diluting the essence of Paris fashion. For example American labels The Row, and Peter Do, who both showed competent collections, would have made New York Fashion Week more substantial, but their efforts get lost in Paris. Similarly British designers like Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, and Margaret Howell could have shown in London Fashion Week and endowed their native city with richer fashion capital.