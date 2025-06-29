At Hermes, woven leather and quiet confidence set the tone for Paris menswear

Nichanian’s colours were cool and exact: Coffee, slate, taupe and beige, each one a lesson in subtlety. There was no shouting here, only precision.

What made the collection powerful was its restraint. Where others go wide, Hermes goes narrow — offering tailored silhouettes and a sense of order when the rest of fashion is busy making noise. Fine leather, featherlight silks, and bandanas with a whisper of fringe reminded the crowd that true luxury is about touch, not flash.