Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

At Hermes, woven leather and quiet confidence set the tone for Paris menswear
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Obsessions

At Hermes, woven leather and quiet confidence set the tone for Paris menswear

Where others go wide, Hermes goes narrow — offering tailored silhouettes and a sense of order when the rest of fashion is busy making noise.

At Hermes, woven leather and quiet confidence set the tone for Paris menswear

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

29 Jun 2025 09:44AM (Updated: 29 Jun 2025 09:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

While much of Paris Fashion Week chased spectacle, Hermes chose a different path.

On Saturday (Jun 28), artistic director Veronique Nichanian unveiled a Summer 2026 men’s collection that spoke in a language of quiet strength, deep craft and calm luxury.

Models walked beneath soaring mirrors in sharply cut jackets, high-waisted woven leather trousers, and sleeveless tops — pieces that fused house tradition with a modern, easy sensuality.

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Nichanian’s colours were cool and exact: Coffee, slate, taupe and beige, each one a lesson in subtlety. There was no shouting here, only precision.

What made the collection powerful was its restraint. Where others go wide, Hermes goes narrow — offering tailored silhouettes and a sense of order when the rest of fashion is busy making noise. Fine leather, featherlight silks, and bandanas with a whisper of fringe reminded the crowd that true luxury is about touch, not flash.

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Nichanian’s playful touches — zigzag motifs, the wink of an unbuttoned shirt, a glint of silver hardware — kept things human, not stiff. It was a masterclass in how to make classic codes feel new, even radical, simply by refusing to chase trends.

Fashion designer Veronique Nichanian acknowledges applause after the presentation of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
In a season marked by designer shake-ups and economic jitters, Hermes stood alone: Confident, focused, and unwilling to compromise. As Nichanian took her bow to cheers, she sent a clear message — at Hermes, luxury is about the pleasure of the wearer, not the applause of the crowd.
Source: AP/bt

Related Topics

Luxury Looks Fashion Hermes
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement