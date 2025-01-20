7 must-visit stores in Paris for mid-century modern furniture to build a chic home
From sculptural pieces by iconic designers to restored treasures, these Parisian stores offer everything you need to bring vintage sophistication into your living spaces.
Paris is a sanctuary for design lovers in search of mid-century treasures. The era’s furniture – defined by organic lines, wood grains, and minimalist elegance – has a timeless appeal that effortlessly bridges past and present, inviting warmth and sophistication into today’s interiors.
Here, skilled craftsmen have honed their trade for decades, sometimes restoring fragile furniture that’s far, far older, preserving the original charm while enhancing its durability.
Even so, it would be remiss to assume that mid-century furniture all over the world are the same. Paris has its own distinct design language, shaped by its unique cultural history. Unlike the American mid-century style influenced by the rapid urbanisation after World War II or the more streamlined British approach seen in London, Parisian mid-century design reflects a blend of the city’s artistic heritage, craftsmanship, and the influence of French modernism.
These coveted pieces often incorporate high-quality materials, such as walnut and brass, showcasing the French dedication to provenance and craftsmanship. French pieces are more likely to include artisanal, handmade details, adding a sense of luxury and refinement.
For that reason, furniture produced in Paris in that era are characterised by a decorative grammar that’s softer with sculptural shapes. Influential 20th century French designers such as Jean Royere and Charlotte Perriand emphasised fluid forms and organic shapes, creating furniture that felt almost like artwork.
This may include subtle embellishments, luxurious materials, or even hints of Art Deco – a contrast to London’s restrained and functional take as well as the American need for adaptable furnishings.
So where does one start? Paris’s flea markets and curated boutiques offer a rare mix of authenticity and refinement, allowing collectors to bring home a piece of history with an edge of modern sophistication. Just be prepared to pony up for shipping costs, which can at times be more than the piece you covet and wait patiently for delivery.
Here are seven to get you started.
1. L'ATELIER 50
L’Atelier 50 has gained recognition as a go-to for mid-century and vintage design enthusiasts in Paris. Located at 37 Boulevard de Reuilly, the boutique specialises in mint and meticulously restored furniture from iconic designers like Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and Arne Jacobsen, among others.
This Parisian spot uniquely combines high-end vintage items with a service-oriented experience, and owner Monique Bessiere also offers a brokerage service for clients on the search for rare and specific pieces. This dedication to both quality and accessibility has made it a favourite among vintage lovers and home owners seeking authentic pieces.
37 Boulevarde de Reuilly, 75012 Paris http://www.latelier50.com
2. DEBONGOUT
It is rare to visit a centrally located vintage furniture store that boasts a massive collection of homeware, and Debongout is one of the few.
Based in the 10th arrondissement, the store offers a mix of handpicked vintage and new items – enough variety to fill up your entire home if you wish to. That includes everything from sturdy wood cupboards to iconic mid-century lamps and small decorative objects like bookends and candlesticks. If you have time for only one store to visit, make it this one.
31 Rue Beaurepaire, 75010 Paris, France. debongout-paris.com
3. MONSIEUR JOSEPH
For those seeking cleaner, more classic lines in tune with minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics so popular in Singapore, Monsieur Joseph in the 19th arrondissement is your answer.
The curation here is tight, in that the store carries mostly teak furniture that will suit the mid-century purist’s tastebuds. Expect carefully restored buffets, side units and coffee tables as well as a smattering of storage solutions depending on your luck. It is also the only authorised reseller of Tomado shelves in France – the skeletal system designed by Adriaan Dekke in 1958 that has become a mainstay of mid-century spaces the world over.
Les Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen is famous for being one of the biggest vintage and antique dealing markets in the world. In fact, it is a grouping of 17 smaller markets in one locality and each of them has a very specific speciality.
For mid-century finds, make a beeline for Marche Biron, which has multiple stores in its alleys carrying curated objects. Didier Benichou at Allee 1 for instance is known for a colourful selection of sofas, art and chairs while Mona Abdelatiff at Allee 2 carries an eclectic range of small homeware like plates, sculptures, lamps and more.
Expect prices to be similar to any other curated store in the heart of Paris, with the added advantage of having a massive variety within the mid-century genre as well as eras before in the adjacent markets.
85 rue des rosiers, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine 93400. marchebiron.com
5. GENERAL STORE PARIS
General Store Paris is a boutique known for its commitment to the timelessness, mid-century design and craftsmanship from the 50s to the 70s. The collection highlights substantial, anchoring wooden pieces – buffets, armchairs, side tables, and desks – distinguished by their clean and almost austere silhouettes.
These designs eschew the ornate embellishments often associated with traditional French furniture, instead embracing the simplicity and functionality that define Scandinavian aesthetics.
35 rue de Paradis, Paris 75010. generalstoreparis.com
6. CAROUCHE
The best finds are sometimes outside of urban city areas and Carouche, located in the north east of Paris is one such example. The boutique is run by Caroline, its passionate owner who curates an exceptional range of furniture and objects sourced from across France.
While specialising in iconic industrial pieces from the 20th century, Caroline also celebrates everyday vintage furniture from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Unlike the boutiques in the city, being situated just a little outside gives her the space to display her objects in home-like settings which extends outdoors, where vintage pieces are creatively displayed in harmony with nature.
45 Chemin des Pelouses d’Avron, Neuilly-Plaisance 93360. carouche.fr
7. SENTOU
Lighting is oftentimes an overlooked part of interiors. The demand on these essential objects is that they must bathe your living space in a soothing light when turned on while being beautiful when turned off. For that, turn to Sentou in Paris. The store is a cornerstone of mid-century and contemporary design, beginning its journey as a workshop in 1947.
Today, it offers furniture, decorative pieces, and lighting solutions that embody a poetic and colourful art of living. Expect designer pieces from across the spectrum and a wide selection of innovative, timeless designs from Akari lamps to Roger Tallon’s M400 spiral staircase. The store no longer has a physical presence, moving online with occasional thematic pop ups.