From Soft Violet to a disappearing chronograph: Parmigiani Fleurier’s new watches for 2026

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Automatic 36mm Soft Violet SHH Edition is the latest timepiece to feature one of the Swiss manufacture’s most exclusive dial colours. First unveiled last year on the Toric Petite Seconde SHH Taiwan Edition, Soft Violet now appears on a 36mm model created in collaboration with Sincere Fine Watches. Limited to 50 pieces, the watch arrives as pastel hues continue to make their mark on contemporary watchmaking, offering a refreshing contrast to the more conservative tones traditionally associated with dress watches.

The Soft Violet hue may catch the eye first, but much of the dial’s character comes from Parmigiani Fleurier’s signature Grain d’Orge, or barleycorn, guilloche. The intricate engine-turned pattern gives the surface depth, revealing shades of rich violet, cool blue and lavender as the light shifts. Purple has long been associated with prosperity, prestige and nobility, yet here the colour remains relatively understated. Combined with the guilloche, it gives the dial a richness that changes subtly with the light.

Beyond the new dial, the watch remains unmistakably Tonda PF. Its 36mm stainless steel case and bracelet are proportioned to suit a wide range of wrists, moving beyond the traditional distinction between men’s and women’s watches. The polished and satin-brushed case is framed by the collection’s signature hand-knurled platinum bezel, while slim rhodium-plated gold indices and skeletonised delta-shaped hands keep the dial clean and uncluttered.

The detailing continues on the reverse. Developed specifically for the 36mm Tonda PF, the in-house PF770 automatic calibre beats at 4Hz and offers a 60-hour power reserve. Visible through the exhibition caseback are bevelled bridges, Cotes de Geneve decoration and a skeletonised 22k rose gold oscillating weight. Each caseback is engraved “One of Fifty”.