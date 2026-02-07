Valentine’s Day gift guide: Pastel watches from Rolex, Dior, Richard Mille and more for the modern romantic

Romance meets artistry in this one-of-a-kind masterpiece that elevates delicate pastel tones to new heights. The dial, carved entirely from ultra-white Pacific mother-of-pearl, depicts a tranquil Japanese garden scene in soft, dreamy hues.

This unique timepiece showcases 25 hand-applied mother-of-pearl appliques, each positioned with precision to within 1/10th of a millimetre. Pale pink cherry blossoms, silvery koi with diamond-set eyes and translucent water lilies float above a subtly painted temple backdrop rendered in gentle grey tones. The most extraordinary detail? Reed stems measuring just 0.1mm thin that require ingenious engineering to attach to the delicate petals.

Yellow gold accents on the cherry branches and lantern frame add warmth to the cool pastel palette, while the 41mm red gold case adds romantic depth. At the centre of the dial gleams a mother-of-pearl cabochon which, with a touch of realism, reflects the river and its carp. Attention to detail has been taken to the extreme, with the image even projected onto its slightly curved surface faithfully reproduced. The process is reminiscent of that used by Vermeer in his painting of the Girl with a Pearl Earring. For those who appreciate the finest in artisanal craftsmanship, this watch would make a most unforgettable Valentine's gift.

A MODERN LOVE: LA D DE DIOR

Instantly recognisable with its refined curves and pared-down hands, the La D de Dior watch has been an icon of the French house since its 2003 debut. The first jewellery watch conceived by Dior Jewelry’s artistic director Victoire de Castellane, it celebrates femininity and the freedom to play with materials, colours and proportions.