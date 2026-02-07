Valentine’s Day gift guide: Pastel watches from Rolex, Dior, Richard Mille and more for the modern romantic
Forget conventional Valentine's cliches, this year's most romantic timepieces come in easy-to-wear sage green, rose, lavender and more – and they're designed for every wrist.
Valentine’s Day has always been tied to tender gestures and quieter emotions, and pastel tones capture that mood perfectly. Muted shades the likes of lavender, blush, sage green and sky blue speak to intimacy, thoughtfulness and enduring affection. In watchmaking, these hues soften even the most complex models, lending them an emotional dimension that feels especially appropriate for a gift of love. Spanning jewellery watches, technically sophisticated complications and refined everyday classics, these pastel-hued timepieces celebrate that balance.
More importantly, these are not watches confined by gender. Some are designed expressly for men or women, while others allow couples to mirror each other’s style through complementary sizes, colours or designs. Whether chosen as a deeply personal gift or a nod to couple dressing, these watches capture the spirit of modern romance that is individual and quietly meaningful.
PURPLE PERFECTION: THE ROLEX OYSTER PERPETUAL 28
The Crown reimagines its iconic Oyster Perpetual collection with three captivating matte lacquer dials in muted pastel hues – a combination not seen in Rolex's current catalogue. The fresh palette includes lavender on the 28mm model, warm sandy beige on the 36mm and pistachio green on the 41mm, each celebrating contemporary elegance through subtle colour.
The Oyster Perpetual 28 in lavender exemplifies understated luxury with its soft, matte lacquer dial and contemporary hue that contrasts beautifully against the robust Oystersteel case. Waterproof to 100m with a domed polished bezel, this timepiece strikes an ideal balance between femininity and Rolex's legendary durability.
Powered by the manufacture calibre 2232 with about 55 hours of power reserve, this model features the patented Syloxi silicon hairspring and paramagnetic nickel-phosphorus escape wheel for superior precision. The movement carries Rolex's Superlative Chronometer certification, guaranteeing accuracy within -2/+2 seconds per day. Fitted on the classic three-piece Oyster bracelet with the Easylink comfort extension, this purple beauty makes an exquisite gift of love that is timeless in essence, contemporary in spirit and incredibly wearable.
NATURE'S SPLENDOUR: JAQUET DROZ PETITE HEURE MINUTE RED GOLD – JAPANESE GARDEN
Romance meets artistry in this one-of-a-kind masterpiece that elevates delicate pastel tones to new heights. The dial, carved entirely from ultra-white Pacific mother-of-pearl, depicts a tranquil Japanese garden scene in soft, dreamy hues.
This unique timepiece showcases 25 hand-applied mother-of-pearl appliques, each positioned with precision to within 1/10th of a millimetre. Pale pink cherry blossoms, silvery koi with diamond-set eyes and translucent water lilies float above a subtly painted temple backdrop rendered in gentle grey tones. The most extraordinary detail? Reed stems measuring just 0.1mm thin that require ingenious engineering to attach to the delicate petals.
Yellow gold accents on the cherry branches and lantern frame add warmth to the cool pastel palette, while the 41mm red gold case adds romantic depth. At the centre of the dial gleams a mother-of-pearl cabochon which, with a touch of realism, reflects the river and its carp. Attention to detail has been taken to the extreme, with the image even projected onto its slightly curved surface faithfully reproduced. The process is reminiscent of that used by Vermeer in his painting of the Girl with a Pearl Earring. For those who appreciate the finest in artisanal craftsmanship, this watch would make a most unforgettable Valentine's gift.
A MODERN LOVE: LA D DE DIOR
Instantly recognisable with its refined curves and pared-down hands, the La D de Dior watch has been an icon of the French house since its 2003 debut. The first jewellery watch conceived by Dior Jewelry’s artistic director Victoire de Castellane, it celebrates femininity and the freedom to play with materials, colours and proportions.
This year, the design is enriched with modern variations. The historic Cannage pattern – Dior's signature lattice-style quilting inspired by the woven cane chairs that adorned the maison’s atelier – becomes a graphic, hypnotic motif. Rendered in iridescent mother-of-pearl, it shifts with the light in soft, romantic pastels. Available in gold or stainless steel and punctuated with diamonds, these Swiss quartz movement pieces are a deft balance of virtuosity and elegance.
A perfect canvas for Valentine's Day expression is the 30-piece limited edition rainbow version in 25mm yellow gold. Paired with a powder pink satin strap, the bezel captivates with a spectrum of precious gemstones comprising diamonds, blue and pink sapphires, tsavorites, Paraiba tourmalines, amethysts and emeralds.
MASCULINE ELEGANCE: PARMIGIANI FLEURIER TONDA PF MINUTE RATTRAPANTE STAINLESS STEEL ARTIC ROSE
Parmigiani Fleurier challenges conventions with the Tonda PF Minute Rattrapante in Arctic Rose – a world-first complication housed in a 40mm stainless steel case with a platinum knurled bezel. Its pale rose dial, adorned with the maison's signature Grain d'Orge guilloche, shifts subtly with the light to reveal crystalline reflections.
In the 18th century, rose was a colour worn by men as a symbol of refinement and distinction. This chromatic choice reconnects with that forgotten tradition, making it an ideal Valentine’s Day gift for the sartorial gentleman.
The innovative minute rattrapante function allows the wearer to add time on demand via three intuitive pushers: one minute at 10 o'clock, five minutes at 8 o'clock and the crown to reset. Two superimposed hands – a rhodium-plated one for real time and another in rose gold for chosen intervals – mark the passage from measured time to personal rhythm. The watch is powered by the manufacture PF052 calibre with a 22k rose gold micro-rotor and a 48-hour power reserve.
VERDANT VISION: HUBLOT CLASSIC FUSION IN SAGE GREEN
Hublot embraces the season of love with three new Classic Fusion models in sage green, the on-trend pastel colour of the moment. Fresh, elegant and easy-to-wear, this hue evokes the heart of the Alps and the renewal of springtime, making it perfect for couples looking for coordinated elegance on Valentine's Day.
Ideal for all wrists and occasions, the new line offers three distinct expressions in lightweight titanium cases. Powered by a quartz movement, the 33mm version adds preciousness with a bezel set with 36 diamonds. The 42mm unisex model boasts a minimalist design with three hands, a date window and an automatic movement with a 48-hour power reserve. Meanwhile, the third model marks Hublot’s first chronograph rendered in the verdant hue. Housed in a 45mm case, it strikes a balance between the sportiness of a chronograph and the softness of the pastel tone, with silver-toned sub-counters finished in refined circular snailing.
All three iterations flaunt sunray-finished sage green dials and matching rubber straps incorporating a unique fabric insert. Its 3D threads are woven at a 45-degree angle – a subtle twist reminiscent of Milanese mesh that adds cool texture to these timepieces.
A QUIET BEAUTY: GRAND SEIKO HERITAGE COLLECTION SBGX357 SKYFLAKE
Grand Seiko's latest Heritage Collection creation transports wearers to the snow-covered mountains of Shinshu, where its Spring Drive and quartz watches are crafted. The SBGX357 Skyflake features the iconic textured dial pattern beloved for its depiction of windswept snow, rendered in a tranquil pastel blue that evokes winter skies over alpine peaks. This pastel reference makes for a thoughtful Valentine's gift for those seeking understated luxury alongside watchmaking excellence.
The artful combination of colour and texture recalls the celebrated Blue Snowflake model from 2019, now reimagined with an easy-to-wear 37mm case in lightweight, scratch-resistant High-Intensity Titanium, making it perfect for smaller wrists and everyday elegance. The tempered blue seconds hand adds a subtle accent to the mesmerising dial.
Powered by the calibre 9F62 quartz movement, the timepiece delivers exceptional precision through innovations like the Twin Pulse Control Motor that allows the use of Grand Seiko’s signature large hands, Backlash Auto-Adjust Mechanism incorporating a hairspring for crisp movement and an Instant Date Change Mechanism, which ensures that the date wheel clicks over instantly within five minutes after midnight for a satisfying and precise display.
CRYSTALLINE COMPLEXITY: RICHARD MILLE RM 75-01 FLYING TOURBILLON SAPPHIRE
Don't let these candy-coloured pastels fool you – Richard Mille's RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire boasts mechanical complexity beneath its beauty. This groundbreaking collection marks the first time the maison has designed a movement specifically for a sapphire case.
Three aquatic-inspired variations evoke distinct seascapes. A limited edition 15-piece clear sapphire version evoking waves is paired with a sea-green strap recalling tropical beaches. Limited to just 10 pieces, the iteration featuring a lilac pink sapphire caseback is reminiscent of twilight over the South Sea. A third version in sapphire blue with only 10 pieces produced recalls oceanic depths. Each tonneau-shaped case, measuring 46.75mm by 32.9mm, requires over 1,000 hours of machining from blocks weighing several dozen kilos. This includes 40 days of continuous grinding and polishing to achieve Richard Mille's signature curves.
The fully skeletonised RM75-01 calibre with 65-hour power reserve is an aerial sculpture featuring a flying tourbillon and flying barrel. A micro-blasted red gold flange, inspired by ribbed gothic vaults, rests on satin-polished titanium pillars, while SuperLuminova touches illuminate the mechanics after dark.