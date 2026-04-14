Patek Philippe’s 50th anniversary Nautilus collection and other new releases at Watches and Wonders 2026
To mark the Nautilus collection’s 50th anniversary, Patek Philippe unveiled a slate of limited-edition watches at Watches and Wonders 2026, alongside new Cubitus, annual calendar and rare automaton releases.
In 2026, Patek Philippe’s flagship Nautilus collection marks its 50th anniversary. As anticipation built ahead of Watches and Wonders 2026 – the annual fair where brands unveil their latest models – many expected the Swiss watchmaker to celebrate the milestone in some way.
It did exactly that. As Watches and Wonders opened in Geneva, Patek Philippe unveiled four new limited-edition versions of the timepiece. We take a look at the collection, along with other new releases from the manufacture.
REF 5810/1G, 5810G, 5610/1P NAUTILUS 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Leading the new Nautilus 50th anniversary collection are two large-size 41mm models, in white gold on a metal bracelet for Ref 5810/1G-001 (limited to 1,000 pieces), and on a composite strap for Ref 5810G-001 (limited to 2,000 pieces). Meanwhile, Ref 5610/1P-001 (limited to 2,000 pieces) comes in a smaller 38mm case in platinum on a metal bracelet. All three distil the Nautilus down to its most distinctive features, with displays showing only the hours and minutes, and are powered by the ultra-thin self-winding calibre 240.
REF 958G NAUTILUS DESK WATCH
In a surprising twist, the iconic 1970s sports watch is reimagined as a desk watch for the first time. Though it no longer comes with a bracelet, it retains the spirit of the Nautilus case, including its assertive lines and octagonal bezel with rounded corners. Applied white gold hour markers set with baguette-cut diamonds accompany rounded baton-style white gold hands with white luminescent coating to indicate the hours and minutes.
The back of the watch is engraved with the inscription “50th Anniversary Nautilus 1976 – 2026 Patek Philippe” and it is powered by the manually wound calibre 31-505 8J PS IRM CI J, launched in 2025. This enables the display of an instantaneous date by a hand, instantaneous day in an aperture, and small seconds at six o’clock.
REF 5840P CUBITUS SKELETON PERPETUAL CALENDAR
The Cubitus collection, first launched in October 2024, continues to expand with the addition of its first grand complication – a perpetual calendar. Ref 5840P-001 features a skeletonised design that puts the complexity of its mechanical heart, along with the various finishing touches, on full display. The model comes in a 45mm platinum case measuring 10mm thick. As with all of Patek Philippe’s platinum models, the case is set with a diamond – in this instance, a baguette-cut stone inserted into the bezel at 6 o’clock.
Comprising 313 parts, the new calibre 28-28 Q SQU movement displays the time on the basis of 12 and 24 hours, together with minutes, seconds, date, day of the week, month, moon phases and leap years.
REF 4946G, 5396R-016 ANNUAL CALENDAR
Patek Philippe is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the annual calendar with two new models. The complication was first introduced and patented by Patek at Baselworld in 1996.
The Ref 5396R-016 in rose gold features a radiant sand-beige dial with sunburst finishing. Also in rose gold are the applied hour markers and dauphine-style hands. The watch is paired with an alligator-leather strap in chestnut brown with a rose gold foldover clasp.
The Ref 4946G-001 sports a fresh, modern look in white gold with denim-inspired details. The blue-grey dial is enriched with a double vertical and horizontal satin-brushed finish, reminiscent of the sheen of raw-silk shantung. Completing the look is a strap in blue-gray calfskin leather with a denim motif and white contrasting stitching.
REF 5249R THE FOX AND THE CROW
Ref 5249R-001 “The Fox and the Crow” is Patek Philippe’s first automaton wristwatch of the modern era, reinterpreting a 1958 pocket watch from the watchmaker’s museum collection.
The mechanism indicates the hours and minutes on demand. Activated via a pusher, the wristwatch brings Jean de La Fontaine’s famed fable, The Fox and the Crow, to life. A press of the push-button at 2 o’clock prompts the fox to indicate the hours with either its paw or its muzzle: The paw marks the hours from 12 to 6, while the muzzle takes over from 7 to 11.59. Keeping pressure on the push-piece causes the minute hand, tipped with a piece of cheese, to drop from the crow’s beak and indicate the minutes on a graduated scale. Once the time has been read and the push-button released, the retrograde indicators return to their resting position.