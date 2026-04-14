Patek Philippe’s 50th anniversary Nautilus collection and other new releases at Watches and Wonders 2026

In 2026, Patek Philippe’s flagship Nautilus collection marks its 50th anniversary. As anticipation built ahead of Watches and Wonders 2026 – the annual fair where brands unveil their latest models – many expected the Swiss watchmaker to celebrate the milestone in some way.

It did exactly that. As Watches and Wonders opened in Geneva, Patek Philippe unveiled four new limited-edition versions of the timepiece. We take a look at the collection, along with other new releases from the manufacture.

REF 5810/1G, 5810G, 5610/1P NAUTILUS 50TH ANNIVERSARY