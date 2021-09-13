Is Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut becoming the next Nautilus?

The brand probably anticipated this, because just one month after unveiling the new Nautiluses, it released seven new Aquanauts and Aquanaut Luces as a follow up. Some may see the Aquanaut as the younger, sportier, consolation prize to those who can’t get their hands on the Gerald Genta-designed predecessor, but the Aquanaut has been slowly forming its own little cult over the years. If anything, the unattainability of the Nautilus seems to be driving up demand – and prices – of the Aquanaut.

“My father bought an Aquanaut Ref 5167 a few years ago for S$24,000, and it wasn’t long before the market rate for it went up to S$26,000 to S$27,000,” shared Jarod Ng, co-founder of secondary market watch retailer Watch Capital. “I convinced him to sell it, but it turned out to be a bad decision on my part because we recently sold the same model for S$72,000.”