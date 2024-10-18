Patek Philippe launches Cubitus – the watchmaker’s first new collection in 25 years

Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe has launched a new collection – its first in more than two decades since the Aquanaut in 1997 and the Twenty~4 in 1999.

The Cubitus collection is billed as an “elegant sporty” offering targeted at a younger demographic, sporting a square-shaped case with rounded corners and a dial adorned with horizontal relief embossing. It made its debut on Oct 17 at a private launch held in Munich, Germany.

There are three models – the Cubitus Instantaneous Grand Date, Day and Moon Phases (Ref 5822P/001) in platinum, the vintage-inspired two-tone Cubitus in steel and rose gold with a blue sunburst dial (Ref 5821/1AR-001) and a steel Cubitus with an olive-green sunburst dial (Ref 5821/1A-001). CNA Luxury was part of a select group of press invited to Munich to discover the new collection. Measuring a sizable 45mm, the Cubitus has a masculine, yet slim profile that sits comfortably on the wrist.