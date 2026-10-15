Patek Philippe revisits the Gondolo with six new Ladies First watches

Patek Philippe has introduced six new Gondolo Ladies First watches, referencing from a design first seen in 2009 with brighter colours, new gem-setting and a stronger jewellery focus.

The collection takes inspiration from the Ladies First Chronograph Ref 7071, launched in 2009 with Patek Philippe’s first in-house hand-wound chronograph movement. The movement made its debut in a women’s watch before appearing in a men’s model at that time.

The new watches retain the rounded, Art Deco-inspired shape associated with the Gondolo, while introducing new colours, gem-settings and slimmer proportions made possible by a quartz movement.