Patek Philippe revisits the Gondolo with six new Ladies First watches
The collection includes three diamond-set models and three high jewellery versions with coloured gemstones and extensive gem-setting.
Patek Philippe has introduced six new Gondolo Ladies First watches, referencing from a design first seen in 2009 with brighter colours, new gem-setting and a stronger jewellery focus.
The collection takes inspiration from the Ladies First Chronograph Ref 7071, launched in 2009 with Patek Philippe’s first in-house hand-wound chronograph movement. The movement made its debut in a women’s watch before appearing in a men’s model at that time.
The new watches retain the rounded, Art Deco-inspired shape associated with the Gondolo, while introducing new colours, gem-settings and slimmer proportions made possible by a quartz movement.
There are six models in total – three with diamond-set dials and another three high jewellery versions set with diamonds across the dial, case and lugs.
They join Patek Philippe’s existing women’s collections, which include the Twenty~4, Aquanaut Luce, Nautilus and Calatrava.
A RETURN TO THE GONDOLO
The Gondolo name has appeared in different forms throughout Patek Philippe’s history, including cushion, square, rectangular and tonneau-shaped watches.
Its roots go back to watches made for the Brazilian market during the Art Deco era. Later ladies’ Gondolo models from the 1990s also inspired the Twenty~4 collection.
For the new Ladies First watches, Patek Philippe has returned to a cushion-shaped case with rounded contours and articulated lugs designed to help the watch sit close to the wrist.
The use of a thin quartz movement also allows the case to retain a relatively slender profile.
DIAMOND-SET DIALS
Three of the new references feature a sloping section around the dial set with 108 diamonds.
The centre of the dial has an embossed wave pattern, paired with leaf-shaped hands, trapeze-shaped hour markers and small gold cabochons.
Ref 7043G-001 comes in white gold with a blue-grey opaline dial and a matching calfskin strap with a denim-style pattern and white stitching, while Ref 7043R-001 pairs a rose gold case with a chestnut opaline dial and a matching calfskin strap with cream stitching. Ref 7043GR-001 combines a white gold case with rose gold lugs and crown, a silvery opaline dial and a grained beige calfskin strap.
The diamonds around the dial are set in graduated sizes to follow the shape of the case.
THREE HIGH JEWELLERY MODELS
The other three references are more heavily gem-set, with 687 brilliant-cut diamonds covering the dial, case and lugs.
Each also features coloured gemstone hour markers and a matching alligator strap.
The white gold Ref 7043/250G-001 uses blue topaz hour markers with a peacock blue strap. The rose gold Ref 7043/250R-001 comes with green tsavorite markers and a green strap, while Ref 7043/250GR-001 combines white and rose gold with purple amethyst markers and a purple strap.
On these models, 253 diamonds are set across the case and lugs, while another 108 frame the dial. A further 303 diamonds are arranged around the centre in graduated sizes.
The coloured gemstones are set in gold prongs to allow light to pass through them, while the hands are treated to match their colour.
POWERED BY QUARTZ
All six watches are powered by Patek Philippe’s E15 quartz movement.
According to the manufacture, the movement is finished with the same attention given to its mechanical calibres. Around 80 per cent of its components are produced in the same way as those used in mechanical movements, while the remaining 20 per cent are electronic.
The six new models join two existing Haute Joaillerie Gondolo watches first introduced in 2016, each combining diamonds with Akoya pearls.
With the new Gondolo Ladies First, Patek Philippe is revisiting one of its distinctive women’s designs while giving it a more colourful, jewellery-focused treatment for today.