Tiffany & Co’s Patek Philippe Nautilus sells for over US$6 million at auction

What could possibly make a Patek Philippe Nautilus more desirable than it already is? The answer – an exquisite Tiffany Blue dial.

A limited edition Patek Philippe Nautilus designed in conjunction with Tiffany & Co has sold for more than US$6 million (S$8.2 million) at a live Phillips auction on Dec 11.

The watch, which features a Tiffany Blue dial, went under the hammer for US$5.35 million, with the auction house premium taking the total price tag to US$6.5 million. This makes the timepiece the eighth most expensive watch ever sold at auction.