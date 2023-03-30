Patek Philippe debuts new Grandmaster Chimes, Aquanauts, Calatravas and more

Featuring no less than 20 complications, Patek Philippe’s Grandmaster Chime is probably the most intricate watch in the world. And now, two new versions have made their debut at Watches & Wonders 2023.

The Patek Philippe Ref 6300GR is a striking white and rose gold iteration, with two brown opaline dials and a hand-guilloched Clous de Paris or hobnail pattern on the side displaying the time of the day. The watch sits on an elegant two-tone chestnut brown alligator strap with bicolour folding buckle.