Patek Philippe debuts new Grandmaster Chimes, Aquanauts, Calatravas and more
The Swiss watchmaker unveiled 17 new models at Watches & Wonders 2023. Here are some highlights.
Featuring no less than 20 complications, Patek Philippe’s Grandmaster Chime is probably the most intricate watch in the world. And now, two new versions have made their debut at Watches & Wonders 2023.
The Patek Philippe Ref 6300GR is a striking white and rose gold iteration, with two brown opaline dials and a hand-guilloched Clous de Paris or hobnail pattern on the side displaying the time of the day. The watch sits on an elegant two-tone chestnut brown alligator strap with bicolour folding buckle.
If you thought the Grandmaster Chime couldn’t get any more over the top, take a look at the Grandmaster Chime Haute Joaillerie Ref 6300/403G. The watchmaker describes it as “a new alliance between haute horlogerie and haute joaillerie”, and the timepiece shimmers with 118 baguette-cut emeralds and 291 baguette-cut diamonds. It’s endowed with two dials in ebony-black opaline, sitting on a black alligator leather strap with emerald-green hand stitching.
Three new Aquanauts were also released at the watchmaking fair, all in rose gold. The new Aquanaut Chronograph Ref 5968R sports a sunburst dial in a gradient of brown to black, paired with a matching composite strap. Meanwhile, the Aquanaut Luce collection also gets an annual calendar with the Ref 5261R, enhancing the choice of complicated watches for women without the need for diamonds or gems.
But if you do fancy diamonds, there’s the new self-winding Aquanaut Luce Ref 5268/200R-010, featuring a sparkling rounded octagonal bezel set with 48 diamonds.
The Calatrava line gets a new complicated model. The Calatrava Ref 5224R keeps home and local time with two central hands that track a 24-hour dial, presented in a rose gold case, with a vibrant blue dial and matching navy blue strap.
The Pilot line also gets its first two chronograph models – the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronograph Ref 5924G-001, with a blue-grey sunburst dial and a navy-blue grained calfskin strap, and the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronograph Ref 5924G-010, with a lacquered dial in khaki green and an olive-green calfskin strap with a vintage finish.
For those who love colour, the Ref 6007G comes in three different primary hues – yellow, red and blue. The white gold cases house the calibre 26-330 S C self-winding movement with date and stop-seconds function.
The Gondolo Serata, a timeless and elegant women’s jewellery watch, makes its return in rose gold with a slightly bigger case size. The timepiece is set with spessartites arranged in a double colour gradient of cognac and mandarine, while the brown-lacquered dial presents a floral decoration with contrasting finishes. We have to admit, it's hard to pull your eyes away from this mesmerising timepiece.