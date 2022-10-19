Patek Philippe unveils a white gold successor to the legendary Nautilus 5711

The wait is finally over. There is now a successor to Patek Philippe’s highly coveted Ref 5711 Nautilus, after the watchmaker announced that it was discontinuing the model in 2021.

The Ref 5711, a steel watch with a blue dial, is one of the world’s most coveted watches and is notoriously difficult to acquire. It had a rumoured 10-year wait list at boutiques and has commanded sky-high prices on the secondary market.

However, before the 5711 was truly retired, the watchmaker did release an olive green and Tiffany blue version. But watch enthusiasts have been waiting with eager anticipation for the real heir to the Nautilus throne. Even at Watches & Wonders 2022, attendees waited with bated breath for the 5711 replacement. Alas, it did not materialise.