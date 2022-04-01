No Nautilus update, but Patek Philippe’s new releases include a new travel time and more green dials
An update to the highly coveted Nautilus didn’t come to fruition, but the Swiss watchmaker did have a bombardment of new releases, including a technical debut and aesthetic upgrades to familiar models.
Everyone wants to get their hands on a Patek Philippe Nautilus, but last year, the watchmaker did the unimaginable by announcing that it was discontinuing the 5711 altogether.
At Watches & Wonders 2022, we waited with bated breath to see if the brand would release an update to the iconic timepiece but alas, it was not meant to be.
That’s not to say that the brand had nothing to show for. For one, it made a major technical debut with the Ref 5326G-001 Annual Calendar Travel Time, which combines two Patek signature complications – the Travel Time complication and the annual calendar.
Eight patents are associated with the new self-winding calibre. Housed in a 41mm white gold case, the new Annual Calendar Travel Time features a granular dial reminiscent of old vintage cameras. A hobnail pattern surrounds the entire flank.
There’s also the Ref 5226G-001, which follows the aesthetical styling of the Ref 5236G-001. A less technical version, this model simply houses time and date in a white gold 40mm case. Both models come with interchangeable straps.
Green dials were the trend for watches last year, and Patek is not doing away with this anytime soon. There’s the Ref 5205R Annual Calendar Moon Phases in olive green. The olive green dial is a nice contrast to the rose gold case, and comes paired with a two-tone olive-green alligator leather strap.
The Ref 5270P Perpetual Calendar Chronograph also now comes in a lacquered green dial, housed in a platinum case.
Also on the list of new releases are three new world-time watches introduced by Patek this year. There’s the Ref 7130R-014 Ladies World Time Watch, now also with an olive green dial. For the first time, the Ref 5230P-001 World Time combines a platinum case with a blue dial and matching strap. The dial shows a new manually guilloched circular pattern.
In the centre of its dial, the Ref 5231G-001 Rare Handcrafts World Time watch sports a new map in grand feu cloissone enamel depicting Oceania and Southeast Asia.
And for those who are not afraid of standing out, the most showy of all is the Ref 5374/300P-001 which combines the technical feats of a minute repeater and a perpetual calendar. The solid platinum case is adorned with a host of baguette-cut diamonds, along with baguette-cut blue sapphires as hour markers.