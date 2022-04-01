No Nautilus update, but Patek Philippe’s new releases include a new travel time and more green dials

Everyone wants to get their hands on a Patek Philippe Nautilus, but last year, the watchmaker did the unimaginable by announcing that it was discontinuing the 5711 altogether.

At Watches & Wonders 2022, we waited with bated breath to see if the brand would release an update to the iconic timepiece but alas, it was not meant to be.

That’s not to say that the brand had nothing to show for. For one, it made a major technical debut with the Ref 5326G-001 Annual Calendar Travel Time, which combines two Patek signature complications – the Travel Time complication and the annual calendar.