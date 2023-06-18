Historical watches, rare Japanese handcrafts and new limited editions at Patek Philippe’s grand exhibition in Tokyo

The date Jun 10 holds special significance for Japan – it marks the anniversary of time, also known as Toki no Kinenbi, or “Time Day” to locals. According to Japanese history, the first water clock was introduced for use in the country on June 10, 671. And in 1920, Time Day was officially established as a day to remind the Japanese of the importance of time.

This year, Jun 10 also marked a special day for Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe, as it celebrated the much-anticipated opening of its Watch Art Grand Exhibition in Tokyo. This marks the sixth edition of the epic exhibition – and the first post-pandemic – following previous editions in Dubai in 2012, Munich in 2013, London in 2015, New York in 2017 and Singapore in 2019.

Held at the triangular plaza of the Sumitomo Sankaku Hiroba building, located in the city’s Nishi-Shinjuku business district, the exhibition is open to the public from now till Jun 25. The Tokyo event is the largest edition yet, stretching across 2,500 sq m. Divided into several themed areas, it invites visitors on a voyage of discovery through the Patek Philippe universe right from the entrance, which features a recreation of Geneva’s famous flower clock. Inside, visitors will be immersed in all the brand’s most renowned sites in its home city – the historic headquarters in the rue du Rhone, the manufacture at Plan-les-Oates and the Patek Philippe Museum.