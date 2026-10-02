Patek Philippe brings its largest Watch Art exhibition yet to Milan

For a watchmaker known for producing some of the world’s most sought-after timepieces, Patek Philippe is taking a decidedly open-door approach in Milan.

From Oct 2 to Oct 18, the Geneva manufacture is staging the seventh edition of its Watch Art Grand Exhibition at CityOval, formerly known as the Palazzo delle Scintille, in Milan’s CityLife district. Admission is free, and visitors do not need to be collectors to make sense of what is on show.

Spread across more than 2,900 sq m, it is the largest Watch Art exhibition Patek Philippe has organised to date, bringing together more than 500 watches, movements and objects across 15 themed areas.