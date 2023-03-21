A Patek Philippe timepiece once belonging to the last emperor of the Qing Dynasty is coming up for auction

It is a timepiece fit for a king. A Patek Philippe watch once owned by the last emperor of China’s Qing dynasty, Aisin-Gioro Puyi, is coming up for auction later this year.

The extraordinarily rare Ref 96 Quantieme Lune is currently on show at auction house Phillips' new Asia headquarters at Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District till Mar 31. Accompanying the watch are other cultural artefacts owned by Puyi, including an inscribed paper fan, manuscript notebook, watercolour artwork and a leather-bound copy of Confucius’ Analects.

The watch is set to travel to New York, Singapore, London, Taipei and Geneva before being auctioned off later this year. Due to its rarity and historical provenance, it could easily go under the hammer for a price in the millions.