5 standout launches from Patek Philippe at Watches & Wonders 2025

The self-winding Quadruple Complication Ref 5308 first made its debut as a limited series in platinum at the Watch Art Grand Exhibition Tokyo 2023. The model was a technical marvel, combining a minute repeater, split-seconds chronograph and an instantaneous perpetual calendar with aperture displays.

It's now a part of Patek Philippe’s main catalogue with the Ref 5308G-001 that boasts some patented upgrades, notably a redesigned isolator for the rattrapante and an anti-backlash clutch wheel that prevents vibration of the chronograph sweep-seconds.

The sunburst ice-blue dial is accented by blue metallised hour markers and faceted Dauphine hands crafted in white gold. Housed in a polished 42mm case with open-worked lugs, the watch is paired with a navy alligator strap.