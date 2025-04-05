5 standout launches from Patek Philippe at Watches & Wonders 2025
The Swiss watchmaker unveiled a slate of 15 new creations at the annual watch fair. We take a closer look at five of them.
Every year at Watches & Wonders, enthusiasts and watch collectors alike keep their eyes peeled on Patek Philippe’s new releases. And with a slate of 15 new creations for the 2025 edition of the annual watch fair, the watchmaker certainly did not disappoint.
Here are some standout releases.
A QUADRUPLE COMPLICATION
The self-winding Quadruple Complication Ref 5308 first made its debut as a limited series in platinum at the Watch Art Grand Exhibition Tokyo 2023. The model was a technical marvel, combining a minute repeater, split-seconds chronograph and an instantaneous perpetual calendar with aperture displays.
It's now a part of Patek Philippe’s main catalogue with the Ref 5308G-001 that boasts some patented upgrades, notably a redesigned isolator for the rattrapante and an anti-backlash clutch wheel that prevents vibration of the chronograph sweep-seconds.
The sunburst ice-blue dial is accented by blue metallised hour markers and faceted Dauphine hands crafted in white gold. Housed in a polished 42mm case with open-worked lugs, the watch is paired with a navy alligator strap.
MEDIUM-SIZED CUBITUS
Patek’s first new model in 25 years, the Cubitus, made its debut in October 2024 with a bold 45mm case. For those who found the original size too large, the good news is it's now available in a more wearable 40mm medium format. It comes in two elegant versions: The Cubitus Ref 7128/1G-001 in white gold with a blue-grey sunburst dial, and the Cubitus Ref 7128/1R-001 in rose gold with a brown sunburst dial.
Both new references preserve the Cubitus’ distinctive aesthetic – an angular square softened by rounded corners and a refined silhouette. Inside beats the calibre 26-330 S C self-winding movement, featuring a stop-seconds function and a 21k gold central rotor engraved with the same horizontal relief motif found on the dial. Completing the design, the gold bracelet includes a lockable adjustment system and Patek Philippe’s patented fold-over clasp, secured by four independent catches.
TWENTY~4 PERPETUAL CALENDARS
There’s something for the ladies, too. For the first time, the Twenty~4 collection gets its first complication – a perpetual calendar, powered by the ultra-thin calibre 240 Q with micro-rotor, and housed in a 36mm rose gold case.
The calendar indications are displayed by hands in three subsidiary dials accompanied by an aperture for the moonphase. This is also the first round Twenty~4 that is not gem-set. There are two models – the Ref 7340/1R-001 with a silvered dial adorned with a double vertical and horizontal satin-brushed finish, and the Ref 7340/1R-010 with an olive-green sunburst dial.
SALMON-PINK CALATRAVA
The Calatrava collection offers a new model in platinum with a vintage touch, courtesy of a dial in rose-gilt opaline (salmon-pink). The Ref 6196P-001 has a pared-back aesthetic (sometimes, simple is best) and slender profile, with a polished case adorned with satin-brushed flanks, a smooth bevelled bezel and slender tapering lugs. The calibre 30-255 PS manually wound movement measures out the time. The watch has a 65-hour power reserve and a “stop-second” function enabling the time to be set to the nearest second. A chocolate brown alligator leather strap completes the look.
BLINGED-OUT NAUTILUS
The ladies’ Nautilus collection also gets new models, including the blinged-out Nautilus Haute Joaillerie Ref 5811/1460G-001, which plays on the shapes of precious stones to emphasise the iconic Nautilus design.
A row of baguette-cut diamonds brings out the rounded octagon of the bezel, while rows of brilliant-cut diamonds adorn the dial. Baguette-cut diamonds enrich the central links of the bracelet, while the main links present perfectly regular rows of brilliant-cut diamonds. In total, the piece is set with a whopping 1,285 brilliant-cut diamonds and 195 baguette-cut diamonds.
Another model is the Nautilus Ref 7010/1G-013, with central seconds and date displayed in an aperture at 3 o’clock, and powered by the quartz movement calibre E23-250 S C. It sports an azure blue lacquered dial with a matching composite-material strap. The dial features a distinctive wave pattern while a row of 46 brilliant-cut diamonds illuminates the bezel.