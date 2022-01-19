S$14,000 for a dog, S$12,000 for a cat: Are pedigree pets in Singapore getting even more expensive?

Around the world, COVID-19 isolation resulted in a boom in pet ownership as people sought the comfort of animals amid ongoing lockdowns. In Singapore, animal ownership has been on the rise, due in part to travel restrictions and work-from-home measures.

This has resulted in paws-perous business for pet shops and breeders in the country. And as demand increased, so did prices.

PRICEY PUPS

A spokesperson from local pet shop Wag A Tail told CNA Luxury that “prices have increased exponentially since the beginning of the pandemic”.

While costs range widely for different breeds, a small-sized breed such as a Toy Poodle will cost from S$6,000 to S$8,000, Wag A Tail shared.

A medium breed such as the Shetland Sheepdog will cost around S$7,000, while Shiba Inus and Corgis cost between S$7,880 to S$8,500. Large breeds such as the Golden Retriever and Labrador Retriever cost between S$8,000 to S$9,000.