Perennial Living opens in Singapore with a new model for assisted living

There comes a day – nobody tells you which one – when you struggle to get out of a car, a waiter has to repeat the specials twice, and the lift mirror reflects an older stranger wearing your clothes. Like death and taxes, ageing comes for all of us.

Official figures already put Singapore on the cusp of “super-aged” status, with one in five citizens now 65 or above. By 2030, that figure is projected to rise to around one in four. It is a startling statistic for a nation that still, in the popular imagination, moves at hawker-centre speed.

Pua Seck Guan, executive chairman and CEO of Perennial Holdings, sees the shift less as a crisis than an opportunity. “There is a growing need for a wider range of senior-living and care options that can support different needs and preferences as Singaporeans live longer,” he said. Perennial Holdings, which operates China’s first Alzheimer’s care village in Xi’an, has put S$265 million (US$208.48 million) behind that assessment, betting there is an appetite in Singapore for a very different model of senior living.

To that end, Perennial Living opened its doors in August 2026, and it wants to change your mental picture of what growing old on the Little Red Dot looks like.