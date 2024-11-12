Phillips is holding its first Japanese-themed watch auction

Not counting the Quartz Crisis, we can’t say for sure if Asian watchmaking will ever unseat the dynastic dominance of the Swiss luxury watch industry. Yet Phillips' announcement of its first thematic auction dedicated to the Japanese watch collecting world signals that Japan’s influence in horology is gaining remarkable significance.

Taking place on Nov 22, 2024 at Phillips Asia’s headquarters in Hong Kong, the TOKI Watch Auction will present over 100 lots that comprise exceptional references from Japanese collectors, as well as pieces from independent Japanese watchmakers.

“Japanese watch collectors have significantly impacted global collecting trends, and the combination of excellent maintenance, rarity, and influence makes watches from their collections highly sought after in the auction market,” said Thomas Perazzi, head of Watches, Asia, and Phillips Watches’ senior consultant Kaz Fujimoto in a joint statement. “Additionally, Japanese watchmakers are renowned for their innovative approaches and ability to produce high-quality timepieces.”

Indeed, experienced bidders will want to keep their paddles at the ready for lots like the Rolex Ref. 6264 Cosmograph Daytona with a “Paul Newman Panda” dial, a Harry Winston Opus One Ref. 200/MAFPJ38P made by FP Journe and featuring a platinum case with green dial, and a platinum Patek Philippe Ref. 5016 with Roman numerals on a grey dial — the first of its kind to appear on the market.